Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez Cracks Down: Socialist Party Bans Paying For Sex Amid Explosive Corruption Scandal

Spain’s ruling Socialist Party led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a ban on members paying for sex, as the party fights to contain the increasing corruption that has rocked the government.

The new rule implemented by the Sanchex government on Saturday, states that if any party member is caught “soliciting or accepting sexual acts for money,”he or she will face immediate expulsion.

The rule to ban such acts comes as the party is mired in corruption allegations, secret recordings, and sexual harassment claims.

Top Allies Of Pedro Sanchez Named in Spain’s Corruption Scandals

The corruption scandal centers on Santos Cerdán, a key ally and former right-hand man of Sanchez, who was jailed on Monday for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for awarding construction contracts.

Worsening the situation, secret audio recordings have surfaced in which party officials were heard discussing kickbacks and hiring sex workers.

Sanchez, apologized for having “trusted the wrong people” but refused to step down, saying, “The captain doesn’t abandon ship during storms.”

What Are The Allegations Against Pedro Sanchez Government?

At the heart of the case is Cerdán, accused of receiving illegal payments from businesses seeking government contracts. Authorities reportedly uncovered evidence of him discussing these illegal deals with José Luis Ábalos, Spain’s former transport minister.

One of the companies implicated, Servinabar, abruptly shifted from event planning to winning a lucrative €76 million tunnel construction project. Leaked tapes from the scandal revealed officials making crude remarks about women and sex workers in connection to these deals.

Cerdán has denied all wrongdoing, claiming he is the victim of *“political revenge”* for helping Sanchez rise to power.

Pedro Sanchez Makes Key Adress As Harassment Claims Add to the Crisis

Just hours before Sanchez’s key address on Saturday, another controversy erupted. Francisco Salazar, a prominent party figure who was slated for promotion, resigned following allegations of sexual harassment.

Several women have accused Salazar of inappropriate conduct, like making remarks about their bodies, inviting them to private dinners, and even asking one woman to sleep at his house.

Salazar while stepped down pending investigation said, he “can’t recall” the alleged behavior but

Sanchez tried to douse the ciris by replacing jailed official Santos Cerdán with Rebeca Torro, a 44-year-old lawyer. The Socialist Party also announced a series of reforms aimed at curbing corruption.

