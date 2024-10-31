Spanish Floods: At Least 95 Lives Lost in Valencia, Marks Spain’s Worst Flood In Decades

At least 95 people have lost their lives in what is potentially the deadliest flooding to impact Spain in modern times.

At least 95 people have lost their lives in what is potentially the deadliest flooding to impact Spain in modern times. The torrential rainfall battered Valencia and surrounding areas on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction, submerging farmlands, and leading to fatalities as rivers swelled and swept through towns and villages. Local authorities reported on Wednesday that the floodwaters, described as a year’s worth of rain falling within just eight hours, devastated infrastructure, farmlands, and homes, hitting Valencia particularly hard.

Destruction Across Roads, Bridges, and Farmland

The intense flooding disrupted transportation across Valencia, submerging highways and causing extensive pile-ups. Emergency services captured footage of bridges torn down by the torrents and cars piled high on top of each other, illustrating the unprecedented strength of the floodwaters. A leading citrus-producing region, Valencia accounts for roughly two-thirds of Spain’s citrus crop, making the damage not only tragic but also an economic setback as much of the farmland lay submerged under brown, churning water.

One resident, Denis Hlavaty, recounted his ordeal from a ledge in a petrol station where he waited for rescue. “The doors were torn away, and I spent the night there, surrounded by water that was 2 meters deep,” he described. Many residents were forced to climb onto their cars or rooftops as the floodwaters surged, pulling down trees and ripping away parts of buildings.

Rescue Efforts Intensify with Military Support

Spain’s Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, confirmed that specialized military rescue units would be deployed to the affected areas to search for missing persons. “Unfortunately, we are not optimistic,” she stated, as sniffer dogs and additional equipment were brought in to assist with the search and rescue efforts. The magnitude of the disaster prompted officials to send 50 mobile morgues to the region, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences, promising to help rebuild destroyed infrastructure and stating in a televised address, “For those who at this moment are still looking for their loved ones, the whole of Spain weeps with you.”

Widespread Infrastructure Disruptions and Power Outages

Beyond immediate rescue efforts, the disaster significantly impacted daily life, with essential services disrupted across Valencia. Trains connecting Valencia to Madrid and Barcelona were suspended, while schools and other facilities closed down in the worst-affected areas. Power company i-DE, part of Iberdrola, reported that around 150,000 residents were left without electricity, further compounding the crisis.

Local authorities have urged residents to avoid traveling on roads, with emergency alerts continuing to advise caution. The state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert on Tuesday, which later lowered to amber as the rainfall eased by Wednesday.

Severe Flooding Extends to Andalusia

While Valencia bore the brunt of the disaster, heavy rains also affected other regions in Spain, including Andalusia in the south, where officials reported severe flooding. Antonio Carmona, a resident of Alora in Andalusia, described the waters sweeping away animals, trees, and large debris. Regional leader Juanma Moreno confirmed the death of a 71-year-old British resident who succumbed to heart failure after being rescued from his flooded Malaga home.

Comparing Deadly Floods in Spain’s History

This recent disaster appears to be one of Spain’s deadliest flood events, surpassing the toll of the 1996 flood near Biescas, which claimed 87 lives. In Valencia itself, historic flooding in 1957 killed dozens and led to a major river diversion project to protect the city center from similar catastrophes.

Scientists attribute the intensity of these storms to climate change, citing increased Mediterranean temperatures as a factor in the frequent occurrence of severe weather events. Ernesto Rodriguez Camino, a senior state meteorologist, noted, “Events of this type, which used to occur many decades apart, are now becoming more frequent and their destructive capacity is greater.”

Economic Impact on Spain’s Citrus Industry

The devastation in Valencia has also sparked concerns within Spain’s agricultural sector. The region, known for its production of oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits, is responsible for nearly 60% of Spain’s citrus output, a significant portion of which is exported globally. ASAJA, one of Spain’s leading farmer associations, warned of substantial crop damage and economic losses due to the flooding.

As Spain confronts this crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity, stating that Europe stands ready to assist in recovery efforts. “What we’re seeing in Spain is devastating,” von der Leyen commented, underscoring the international response to the tragedy.