Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Spanish Floods: At Least 95 Lives Lost in Valencia, Marks Spain’s Worst Flood In Decades

At least 95 people have lost their lives in what is potentially the deadliest flooding to impact Spain in modern times.

Spanish Floods: At Least 95 Lives Lost in Valencia, Marks Spain’s Worst Flood In Decades

At least 95 people have lost their lives in what is potentially the deadliest flooding to impact Spain in modern times. The torrential rainfall battered Valencia and surrounding areas on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction, submerging farmlands, and leading to fatalities as rivers swelled and swept through towns and villages. Local authorities reported on Wednesday that the floodwaters, described as a year’s worth of rain falling within just eight hours, devastated infrastructure, farmlands, and homes, hitting Valencia particularly hard.

Destruction Across Roads, Bridges, and Farmland

The intense flooding disrupted transportation across Valencia, submerging highways and causing extensive pile-ups. Emergency services captured footage of bridges torn down by the torrents and cars piled high on top of each other, illustrating the unprecedented strength of the floodwaters. A leading citrus-producing region, Valencia accounts for roughly two-thirds of Spain’s citrus crop, making the damage not only tragic but also an economic setback as much of the farmland lay submerged under brown, churning water.

One resident, Denis Hlavaty, recounted his ordeal from a ledge in a petrol station where he waited for rescue. “The doors were torn away, and I spent the night there, surrounded by water that was 2 meters deep,” he described. Many residents were forced to climb onto their cars or rooftops as the floodwaters surged, pulling down trees and ripping away parts of buildings.

Rescue Efforts Intensify with Military Support

Spain’s Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, confirmed that specialized military rescue units would be deployed to the affected areas to search for missing persons. “Unfortunately, we are not optimistic,” she stated, as sniffer dogs and additional equipment were brought in to assist with the search and rescue efforts. The magnitude of the disaster prompted officials to send 50 mobile morgues to the region, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences, promising to help rebuild destroyed infrastructure and stating in a televised address, “For those who at this moment are still looking for their loved ones, the whole of Spain weeps with you.”

Widespread Infrastructure Disruptions and Power Outages

Beyond immediate rescue efforts, the disaster significantly impacted daily life, with essential services disrupted across Valencia. Trains connecting Valencia to Madrid and Barcelona were suspended, while schools and other facilities closed down in the worst-affected areas. Power company i-DE, part of Iberdrola, reported that around 150,000 residents were left without electricity, further compounding the crisis.

Local authorities have urged residents to avoid traveling on roads, with emergency alerts continuing to advise caution. The state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert on Tuesday, which later lowered to amber as the rainfall eased by Wednesday.

Severe Flooding Extends to Andalusia

While Valencia bore the brunt of the disaster, heavy rains also affected other regions in Spain, including Andalusia in the south, where officials reported severe flooding. Antonio Carmona, a resident of Alora in Andalusia, described the waters sweeping away animals, trees, and large debris. Regional leader Juanma Moreno confirmed the death of a 71-year-old British resident who succumbed to heart failure after being rescued from his flooded Malaga home.

Comparing Deadly Floods in Spain’s History

This recent disaster appears to be one of Spain’s deadliest flood events, surpassing the toll of the 1996 flood near Biescas, which claimed 87 lives. In Valencia itself, historic flooding in 1957 killed dozens and led to a major river diversion project to protect the city center from similar catastrophes.

Scientists attribute the intensity of these storms to climate change, citing increased Mediterranean temperatures as a factor in the frequent occurrence of severe weather events. Ernesto Rodriguez Camino, a senior state meteorologist, noted, “Events of this type, which used to occur many decades apart, are now becoming more frequent and their destructive capacity is greater.”

Economic Impact on Spain’s Citrus Industry

The devastation in Valencia has also sparked concerns within Spain’s agricultural sector. The region, known for its production of oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits, is responsible for nearly 60% of Spain’s citrus output, a significant portion of which is exported globally. ASAJA, one of Spain’s leading farmer associations, warned of substantial crop damage and economic losses due to the flooding.

As Spain confronts this crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity, stating that Europe stands ready to assist in recovery efforts. “What we’re seeing in Spain is devastating,” von der Leyen commented, underscoring the international response to the tragedy.

MUST READ | Israeli Airstrikes Claim 88 Lives In Northern Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

Filed under

Spanish Floods
Advertisement

Also Read

Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

Understanding the India A Team: Purpose, Structure, And Selection Process For Emerging Cricket Talent

Understanding the India A Team: Purpose, Structure, And Selection Process For Emerging Cricket Talent

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to...

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

What Is The Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing? NSE, BSE Update

What Is The Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing? NSE, BSE Update

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As She Proudly Votes For Kamala Harris

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox