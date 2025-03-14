‘Spare Ukrainian Lives’: Donald Trump Has A ‘Good Talk’ With Putin; Urges Protection For Ukrainian Soldiers

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had a "very good and productive discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation, which took place on Thursday, focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had a “very good and productive discussion” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation, which took place on Thursday, focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump revealed that he urged Putin to protect the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who are currently surrounded by Russian forces.

Trump’s Message on Truth Social

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!.”

US President Donald Trump posts, "We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end…I have strongly requested to President Putin that Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/TY6nFiOi28 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

Trump’s statement highlighted the severity of the situation and his plea to avoid a large-scale loss of life.

Putin’s Conditions for a Ceasefire

The statement came after reports from the Kremlin confirmed that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had traveled to Moscow to carry a message from the Russian president. Witkoff’s visit was part of renewed diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to end the three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to sources, Witkoff engaged in discussions with Russian officials about a potential ceasefire. Putin has conditionally agreed to Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire but has expressed concerns that he wants to discuss further. While he did not fully endorse Kyiv’s plan, he showed an interest in negotiations with Trump to address “certain issues.”

Significance of Trump’s Talks with Putin

Trump’s conversation with Putin is particularly significant because Russian officials had previously stated that there were no scheduled phone calls between the two leaders on Thursday. However, despite this, the two still managed to engage in talks, which could potentially influence the future course of the conflict.

The Russian president’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, had initially dismissed the possibility of a direct call, but Trump’s latest statement confirms that the two leaders did, in fact, communicate.

A Push for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump’s call for sparing Ukrainian soldiers comes at a critical moment in the war. With Russian forces surrounding Ukrainian troops, tensions are at an all-time high. Trump’s direct engagement with Putin signals an attempt to mediate and prevent further bloodshed.

While it remains unclear whether Putin will take immediate action based on Trump’s request, the talks mark a notable effort to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the battlefield. Many will now watch closely to see if Putin responds positively and if the situation for the encircled Ukrainian soldiers improves in the coming days.

As the war continues, diplomatic efforts are intensifying to find a resolution. Whether Trump’s intervention will have a lasting impact on peace negotiations remains to be seen.