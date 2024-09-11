Speaker Mike Johnson Pulls Government Funding Bill Amid Internal Divisions

On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he is pulling a short-term government funding bill from consideration in the House. This decision was made due to significant defections within his own party.

On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he is pulling a short-term government funding bill from consideration in the House. This decision was made due to significant defections within his own party. Johnson revealed the decision to reporters just hours before the scheduled vote, stating, “No vote today… We are having thoughtful conversations, family conversations within the Republican Conference and I believe we will get there.”

Internal GOP Divisions and Trump’s Influence

The postponement underscores the deep internal divisions within the House GOP and the considerable challenge Johnson faces as he manages an extremely narrow majority. The bill in question includes a controversial provision targeting noncitizen voting. Johnson emphasized the importance of this issue, stating, “I want any member of Congress in either party to explain to the American people why we should not ensure that only US citizens are voting in US elections … It’s the most pressing issue right now, and we’re going to get this job done.”

Challenges with the Proposed Funding Bill

The bill, which was slated for a vote on Wednesday, proposes government funding for six months and includes the SAVE Act. This GOP-led measure, which has already cleared an initial procedural hurdle, would require documentary proof of US citizenship for voter registration in federal elections. Despite its passage in the House on a standalone basis in July, the SAVE Act faces significant opposition and is expected to be dead-on-arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate. The Biden administration has also indicated that the president would veto the measure.

Potential Government Shutdown and Political Strategy

If the GOP funding plan fails to pass the House, it could lead to a major setback for Republicans and add urgency to the looming government shutdown deadline at the end of the month. Johnson might need to demonstrate that the GOP plan lacks sufficient votes to justify moving forward with a “clean” funding bill, which would exclude the controversial voting measure. This scenario is seen as the most likely path to avoiding a shutdown with potential support from Democrats.

Pressure from Former President Trump

Johnson’s efforts to navigate this complex situation are further complicated by pressure from former President Donald Trump. Trump has demanded “absolute assurances” on election security, threatening to complicate the funding negotiations. Johnson has attempted to align his stance with Trump’s demands, but if Trump remains insistent, it could intensify criticism from the right flank of the GOP.

Impact on Veterans’ Health Care

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has raised alarms about the potential negative impact of the short-term funding bill on veterans’ health care. According to a letter from the VA, the bill could exacerbate funding shortfalls caused by increased enrollment following the PACT Act. The letter warns that without an additional $12 billion for VA health care, the department could face significant challenges in delivering quality care, potentially leading to staff reductions, longer wait times, and reduced outreach efforts.

Potential Democratic Reactions

The issue of veterans’ health care could serve as a potential leverage point for Democrats, offering them a possible justification to oppose the funding bill. While most Democrats are opposed to the bill, there were a few who supported the SAVE Act when it was previously considered as a standalone measure earlier this year.

The situation continues to evolve as Johnson seeks to resolve the internal GOP conflict and address broader legislative and funding challenges.

