Speaker Paul Ryan is all set to quit from Republicans ahead of the Congressional elections this year. He was the party’s vice presidential candidate in 2012. Ryan does not seek to be re-elected for another term and has cited that he is quitting from the job for his family.

US House speaker Paul Ryan has decided to take retirement from his post ahead of the Congressional elections leaving the Republicans shock. Ryan will not seek a re-election after his term gets over paving a way for other Republicans to take leadership in the Congress next year. According to reports, Ryan clarified that he has taken this decision for his family and he will not resign from his post. The 48-year-old will serve for the rest of his term as his leadership ends in January 2019 next year. ” I am announcing that this year will be my last one as a member of the House,” Ryan told media at a press conference.

Moreover, Ryan further said, “I will be retiring in January, leaving this majority in good hands with what I believe is a very bright future.” The speaker had earlier in 2015 invited PM Narendra Modi for addressing the Congress jointly which was highly successful. Also, US President Donald took to his Twitter to express that Ryan is a good man. Trump tweeted, “Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!”

Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The speaker said that he did not seek this job and stated, “I took it reluctantly”. He further said, “But I have given this job everything. I have no regrets whatsoever for having accepted this responsibility,” and went on saying “But the truth is it’s easy for it to take over everything in your life and you can’t just let that happen.” Meanwhile, Ryan’s announcement was the latest turbulence after the resignations and firings of numerous White House officials and Cabinet members in Trump’s second year as president.

