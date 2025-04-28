Speculation Surges: Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir Allegedly Flees Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath

After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, rumors claim Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir fled to the UK and the US, while India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

Forty-eight hours after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, intense speculation has emerged surrounding the whereabouts of Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. Reports suggest that Gen Munir, along with high-ranking officials such as Director-General of ISPR Lt Gen Asim Malik and Chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, has fled Pakistan. According to sources, the officials are believed to have relocated to the United Kingdom and New Jersey in the United States, using private jets to make their escape.

The speculation comes on the heels of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 20, 2025. The attack left at least 26 civilians dead, and the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), initially claimed responsibility for the attack. However, shortly after, TRF distanced itself from the attack, labeling the earlier claim as a “hacked message” and denying any involvement.

The disappearance of General Munir from the public eye has raised questions, and social media has been abuzz with theories about his possible hiding. Several Indian media outlets have reported that Munir is allegedly in hiding, possibly in a Rawalpindi bunker, though these reports remain unverified and cannot be confirmed independently.

In response to the growing speculation and mounting tensions, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, appeared on Sky News on April 22, 2025, where he attempted to downplay the situation. He stated that the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba no longer existed in Pakistan, claiming that the group was “extinct.” Asif further tried to dismiss the presence of the TRF, asserting that if Lashkar-e-Taiba was non-existent, there could be no offshoots like TRF in Pakistan.

Gen Munir’s Disappearance Sparks More Rumors

Despite these statements, rumors about General Munir’s disappearance continued to spread rapidly. As tensions over the Pahalgam attack grew, several Indian media outlets began to report that Gen Munir had gone missing or had sought refuge in a Rawalpindi bunker. However, these reports remain largely unverified and have fueled further speculation about the situation.

Amid the rising uncertainty, the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) attempted to address these rumors by posting a photo on social media. On April 26, 2025, the PMO tweeted a group photo from Abbottabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen alongside General Munir. The photo was taken at a ceremony marking the graduation of officers from the 151st Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. The caption read: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and officers of PMA Kakul in a group photo with the graduating officers of 151st Long Course at PMA Kakul, Abbottabad. April 26, 2025.”

The release of the photo was seen by some as an attempt to confirm that Gen Munir was still active and engaged in his duties, countering rumors about his disappearance.

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India made a significant move by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. This historic action came as intelligence reports pointed to Pakistan-based militant groups’ involvement in the attack. India’s decision to suspend the treaty is seen as a major step in the already tense diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan has condemned India’s decision, calling it “illegal” and accusing India of violating the treaty, which has been in place since 1960.

Gen Munir’s Controversial Remarks on Kashmir Stir Tensions

The rising tensions have also been exacerbated by recent controversial remarks made by General Munir. Speaking at a public event in Abbottabad, Munir referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” a statement that has further fueled the ongoing tensions with India. He also reiterated the divisive “two-nation theory,” asserting that Hindus and Muslims are “different in all respects.” These remarks, seen by many as provocative, have added to the already volatile atmosphere in the region.

What Lies Ahead for Pakistan and India?

As of now, the situation remains unclear, with rumors surrounding the fate of Gen Munir and rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India has further strained relations, and the speculation regarding Pakistan’s military leadership is adding more uncertainty to the already fragile situation. The next few days may reveal more about the fate of Gen Munir and whether the tensions between the two countries will escalate further.

