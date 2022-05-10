After his famous Twitter remark, rumours of Tesla CEO Elon Musk visiting India in the near future gained traction

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, showed his admiration for Indian architecture in a Twitter comment to History Defined, which had shared a gorgeous Red Fort facade detail.

Musk retweeted stating “It’s incredible. In 2007, I travelled and witnessed the Taj Mahal, which is certainly a world wonder.”

History Defined claims to have previously shown a facade from an Agra fort.

History Defined tweeted, “Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India.”

Agra Fort, also called “Laal Qila,” is a fort in Agra, India. In 1983, UNESCO designated it as a world-historic site. In the year 1565 AD, the great Mughal Emperor Akbar conceived and erected it. In ancient times, Agra was India’s capital. The Yamuna River runs alongside this magnificent fort.

Musk has become a coveted commodity since acquiring Twitter for USD 44 million. Several Indian Twitter users responded to Musk’s tweet with the question, “Any plans to visit India soon?”

As many Indian users started asking Musk about his visit to India, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, had recommended Musk invest in India for high-quality, large-scale Tesla automobile manufacture.

Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to ask Elon Musk to invest in India if he didn’t acquire Twitter. He told Musk that it would be the best investment the world’s richest person could make.

Poonawalla tweeted, “Hello there, @elonmusk If you don’t end up buying @Twitter, consider putting some of that money into the high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars in INDIA. This is, without a doubt, the best purchase you’ll ever make.”