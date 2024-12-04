Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

In 2024, Spotify users embraced the fantasy genre, with an unexpected surge in the popularity of romantasy audiobooks. As revealed in the annual Spotify Wrapped, Sarah J. Maas dominated the charts, solidifying the genre's rise.

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Spotify last year introduced the option to listen to audiobooks on its platform. According to the Spotify Wrapped 2024 data, users have gravitated toward the fantasy genre, particularly the world of faeries.

Top audiobook genres in the U.S

As part of its annual Wrapped feature, Spotify revealed that the top audiobook genres in the U.S. included sci-fi and fantasy, followed by romance, fiction and literature, mystery and thriller, and biography and memoir. Notably, the sci-fi and fantasy category was dominated by romantasy novels. Of the top 10 audiobooks in the U.S., four were romantasy titles. Sarah J. Maas, the author behind the popular A Court of Thorns and Roses series, claimed three spots in the top 10, securing her position as the global top author for Spotify Wrapped 2024.

Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing, another romantasy novel, was ranked ninth on the list, while J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring landed in sixth place.

Spotify Wrapped full list of the top 10 audiobooks in the U.S

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
3. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
6. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
8. Icebreaker: A Novel by Hannah Grace
9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
10. Funny Story by Emily Henry

Spotify Wrapped globally top 10 audiobooks

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
2. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
4. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
8. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
9. Icebreaker: A Novel by Hannah Grace
10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Rise of the romantasy genre in 2024

The year 2024 was notably marked by the rise of the romantasy genre. A closer look at gender preferences revealed that the top three audiobooks most listened to by men in the U.S. were all written by male authors: The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien, and A Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin.

Additionally, Spotify’s press release highlighted that many of these audiobooks are being adapted into films and other media. In fact, 66% of the Top 100 audiobooks in the U.S. in 2024 have been or will be adapted for the screen.

While this year’s Wrapped did not include personalized data for audiobook listeners, authors received their own Wrapped insights, showcasing their top titles, ratings, and listener habits.

Also Read: When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

Filed under

spotify spotify Popular Audiobooks Spotify Top Author Spotify Wrapped Spotify Wrapped 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Terrorists Opened Fire On Army Jawan In Tral Area Of Jammu & Kashmir’s ​​Pulwama

Terrorists Opened Fire On Army Jawan In Tral Area Of Jammu & Kashmir’s ​​Pulwama

Assam Govt Bans Serving And Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

Assam Govt Bans Serving And Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What...

Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Entertainment

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers For Offensive Lyrics On Women

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And Salman, Returns After 24 Years

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox