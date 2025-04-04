‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su sentenced to one year in prison for indecent assault charges he denies; final verdict set for June 3 amid ongoing public attention.

O Yeong-su, the 80-year-old South Korean actor globally known for his role as Oh Il Nam in the hit Netflix series Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison for indecent assault, according to multiple Korean media reports. The court found him guilty of molesting a woman on two separate occasions in 2017, despite the veteran actor continuing to deny the charges.

The allegations, which surfaced years after the alleged incidents, have cast a shadow over the actor’s five-decade-long career in theater and his newfound international fame.

Prosecution: Actor Harassed “Powerless Junior” and Showed No Remorse

During the final appeal trial held on April 3, the prosecution argued that O Yeong-su had sexually harassed a junior member of his theater troupe. The victim, prosecutors said, had lived in fear at work and in her daily life since the incidents occurred.

They also highlighted a controversial statement allegedly made by the actor to the victim: “I did it with the heart of a father.” Prosecutors claimed this showed a lack of remorse, and further justified their demand for a one-year prison sentence, aimed at both supporting the victim’s recovery and preventing future offenses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

They added that O Yeong-su’s consistent but incriminating statements since the allegations emerged supported the credibility of the victim’s claims.

Defense Disputes Evidence, Points to ‘Squid Game’ Fame

O Yeong-su’s defense team dismissed the prosecution’s arguments, asserting that the victim’s account was the only piece of evidence, and even that lacked consistency. They suggested that the actor’s formal response to the accusations was made to minimize controversy during the global success of Squid Game.

Actor Maintains Innocence, Expresses Pain in Court

In an emotional courtroom statement, O Yeong-su said: “If my words or actions were wrong, I will accept the consequences. However, even upon reflection, I do not believe I committed any act that could be considered assault.”

He added: “My 80 years of life have collapsed in an instant, and I feel empty. I just want to return to my place.”

Despite maintaining his innocence, the court upheld a harsher punishment than the original sentence.

Appeal Verdict: Sentence Increased from Probation to Prison Time

O Yeong-su was initially sentenced to eight months in prison with a two-year probation. However, following the appeal, the court revised the sentence to one full year in prison.

The final verdict is expected on June 3, with widespread media attention anticipated.

Timeline of Allegations: 2017 Incidents Revisited in Court

The charges stem from two alleged incidents in 2017, where the actor was accused of forcibly hugging and kissing the woman near his residence — accusations he has repeatedly denied.

Career Overview: From Theater to Global Spotlight with ‘Squid Game’

A seasoned performer with over five decades in the performing arts, O Yeong-su became a household name following his acclaimed role in Squid Game, Netflix’s dystopian thriller that explores themes of poverty, survival, and moral dilemmas through deadly childhood games.

His portrayal of Oh Il Nam, also known as Player 001, was both emotionally complex and haunting, earning him global recognition and critical acclaim.