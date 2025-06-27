Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Squid Game Season 3: Internet Goes Wild As New Season Hits Netflix Calls It ‘Trash’

Squid Game Season 3: Internet Goes Wild As New Season Hits Netflix Calls It ‘Trash’

Netflix’s global hit Squid Game returns with its highly anticipated third and final season, stirring mixed reactions worldwide. While many praise its emotional depth, brutal games, and stellar performances, others criticize its far-fetched plot and weak character arcs. Despite divided opinions, the series cements its legacy as a global phenomenon in survival drama.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 17:10:10 IST

Google News

Netflix’s global phenomena Squid Game is back with its third and final installment generating a bittersweet excitement amongst fans around the world. On 27th June, Netflix released all 6 episodes on the platform treating the fans with a dystopian world that is darker, ambiguous and has even higher stakes. 

With Season 3, came back the protagonist Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) who will try to survive within the apocalyptic world of squid games while trying to safeguard the tiniest bit of humanity against the Front Man ( Lee Byung-hun), the devilish overseer. 

The Season picked up from where Season 2 left and returned with the same star cast, who are now playing to survive by making choices that will be ‘hit or miss’ with deadly consequences. 

Within a few hours of its release, Squid Game Season 3 took over the trending spot on social media platforms. The audience binge-watched the entire series and shared their reviews about it. Most of the reactions are positive, complementing the series for its portrayal of the complexities of human emotions and the concept of survival of the fittest.

The audience especially appreciated the cast who gave their best performance yet. While the majority of the audience liked the show, it was different for others. The show is also criticized for presenting choices that are too far-fetched to be considered in reality and deliberately killing the good characters. The show for some feels less powerful as compared to the 1st season that set the standards too high and the deteriorating quality of character arcs in this season. 

This is what the some of X users’ reacted to the latest Season 

With the release of Squid Game Season 3, director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game franchise has solidified its position in the global cinematic world. Season 1 introduced the world to the dystopian universe of brutal survival games, while Season 2 deepened the story’s complexity and introduced new characters and their new stories who are desperate for survival.

Now with Season 3, fans continue to be hooked with the series- proving the popularity of Korean cinema on a global scale. 

Also Read: Who Will Be The New BJP National President? All Eyes On Modi Bhagwat Meeting

Tags: lee byung-jaelee jung-jaesquid game season 3
