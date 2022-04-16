12 Fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy on March 23 for crossing border lines for fishing. The Fishermen are currently kept in the Jaffna prison.

Cash-strapped Sri Lankan Court has asked 13 Indian fishermen to pay Rs 1 crore each for bail despite India’s $2BN aid offer. Despite Indian government rolling out several aid to Sri Lanka during economic crisis, the Sri Lankan court has demanded a personal bond of LKR of 2CR to release Indian fishermen.

Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin has also written to Minister of External Affairs minister S Jaishankar regarding the matter, urging the government to provide legal support and assistance for the fishermen. Opposition leader O Panner Selvam has also condemned the Sri Lankan court for the 1 CR bail amount. He said that if the fishermen are able to pay 1 crore, they would not risk themselves in fishing.

India has provided $ 1.9 billion aid to Sri Lanka in the form of credits for essential commodities and fuel, and also in loans and currency swaps, apart from food grains and other necessary resources.