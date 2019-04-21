Sri Lanka blasts: Social media has been filled with tweets condemning the blasts. Leaders across the World also expressed their anger regarding the attack and prayed for those who were seriously affected with the blasts. Messages of condolences are also pouring in for Sri Lankans from across the world on Twitter.

Sri Lanka blasts: World leaders and people irrespective of their religion, caste and citizenship condemned the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Sri Lanka on Sunday. At least 52 people were killed and more than 200 seriously injured following multiple explosions at three churches and three luxury hotels in the island nation.

Social media has been filled with tweets condemning the blasts. Leaders across the World also expressed their anger regarding the attack and prayed for those who were seriously affected with the blasts. Messages of condolences are also pouring in for Sri Lankans from across the world on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. Issuing Helpline numbers, The Ministry of External Affairs asked Indian citizens, who are in need of assistance or help and seeking clarification, to call the following numbers: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789. The MEA also requested Indian citizens to share their details – name, passport number, contact details, etc with it.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President, Maldives:

Saddened by the horrific events in Sri Lanka this morning. My heartfelt sympathies to all affected by this cowardly act of terror. At this difficult time, I affirm our solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka and assure our support in the fight against terrorism.

Maldives also issued helpline numbers for its citizens in Sri Lanka: +94727277072, +94766942654, +94766086660, +94764189900

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan:

‏Pakistan condemns explosions and terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka at Churches and Hotels, that have led to numerous casualties and immense loss. People and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sti Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror

EAM Sushma Swaraj on multiple blasts in Srilanka:

I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief:

‏Saddened and shocked at the disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. All forms of violence are unacceptable. Easter is a Festival of Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the grieving families.

Congress Party

We are deeply saddened by the terrible attacks on several churches in SriLanka on the holy day of Easter. We stand with the people in their time of grief & pray for their recovery.

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of innocent lives in multiple bombings on Easter Sunday in Colombo SriLanka. My heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved families and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

William Richard Shorten, Labor Party leader

Devastating news out of Sri Lanka. Innocent people killed and injured while at prayer. Our solidarity and sympathy to all those who mourn, all those in pain. We think also of Australia’s beloved Sri Lankan community who will carry an immense sense of shock and sadness today.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More