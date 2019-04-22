Sri Lanka bomb blasts: The police arrested the 13 suspects after some of them were spotted travelling aimlessly in a van in front of one of the hotels that were attacked. However, the police have failed to gather any conclusive evidence against the accused so far. Reports said the Sri Lankan probe agencies have spotted an international pattern behind the coordinated bomb blasts that took place on Sunday.

At least 290 killed and 500 others were injured after multiple blasts hit three Sri Lanka churches and three luxury hotels during Easter on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: The SriLankan police and security agencies arrested 13 people for their alleged involvement in the multiple bomb blasts that claimed 290 lives and injured 500 others during the Easter on Sunday on April 21, 2019, reports said. six of the arrested people belong to the radical Islamic group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) and they were reportedly arrested when the police homed in one of their hideouts in Colombo.

The police arrested the 13 suspects after some of them were seen travelling aimlessly in a van in front of one of the hotels that were attacked. However, the police have failed to gather any conclusive evidence against the accused so far. Reports said the Sri Lankan probe agencies have spotted an international pattern behind the coordinated bomb blasts that took place on Sunday. The Sri Lankan police averted a major disaster after it successfully diffused an improvised bomb near Colombo airport on Sunday.

Sri Lankan Defence Minister Dinendra Ruwan Wijewardene ordered night curfew on Sunday and security forces were asked to remain on high alert for the next 10 days after eight bombs ripped through several places across Sri Lanka, including the capital city of Colombo. The curfew was imposed till 6 am on April 22, 2019.

A memo dated April 11, that was signed by the country’s Deputy Inspector General, had warned of a potential attack but the police and security forces didn’t act swiftly.

The SriLankan Airlines on Sunday told passengers of all airlines flying out of Bandaranaike International Airport that they can reach the airport during curfew by producing their air tickets and passports to security forces and checkpoints.

Dozens of people gathered at Aotea Square for a vigil after Sri Lankan attacks @radionz #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/Y5oBCItpV6 — Jessie Chiang (@je_chiang) April 22, 2019

Following the explosions in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sri Lanka, said the number of foreign nationals identified as deceased at National Hospital in Colombo stands at 11; 5 from India, 1 from Portugal, 2 from Turkey, 3 from UK and 2 holding the US and the UK nationalities.

The United Nations in Sri Lanka expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families and victims as well as the government and people of Sri Lanka and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at the midnight on Sunday as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the serial bombings in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019. More than 200 people died and 450 were injured in the bombings that took place in churches and hotels of the country. The United States also condemned the series of bombings that occurred in Sri Lanka.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at the midnight, as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the serial bombings in Sri Lanka on 21st Apri😑🇱🇰#Paris #France #EiffelTower #SriLanka #SriLankaAttacks #PrayForSriLanka #SriLankaBlast pic.twitter.com/PIP3J4ytc5 — Emrow (@Sureen85313456) April 22, 2019

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More