Sri Lanka bombings: At least three Lankan police officers were killed today when they were trying to arrest bomb blast suspects at their home in Colombo. The incident took place on Thursday when the police team raided the house of Inshaf Ibrahim and Ilham Ibrahim who are said to be at the centre of the plot. When police raided their affluent family home in Colombo, one of the brother’s pregnant wife detonated a bomb and killed herself, her children, and the police officers.

As many as 359 innocent civilians lost their lives and 500 others sustained critical injuries after suicide bombers attacked three luxury hotels and three catholic churces in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Sunday.

Sri Lanka bombings: The Sri Lankan police and residents of Pugoda town said a high-intensity explosive device went off behind a local court in the city on Thursday morning. The explosion took place in a garbage dump in an unattended lot in the city. The 11th blast was heard in Pugoda town, 40 km east of Sri Lankan capital Colombo. Earlier, the bomb disposal squad of the Lankan army had successfully diffused a live pipe bomb at Colombo bus stand while another explosive device went off in an open area near Colombo airport. So far, the security forces have seized 71 detonators during multiple raids and arrested more than 60 people for their alleged involvement in the heinous act.

As many as 359 innocent civilians lost their lives and 500 others sustained critical injuries after suicide bombers attacked three luxury hotels and three Catholic churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Sunday. After the end of its civil war, coordinated terror attacks eluded permanent peace in Sri Lanka which had been enjoying a period of relative peace and a boom in tourism. The Easter Sunday bombings have been described as “a brand new type of terrorism” while the death toll puts the attacks on a par with the deadliest atrocities since 9/11 terror attacks.

Sri Lanka police suspect, 30-year-old Inshaf Ibrahim, who owns a copper factory, is the mastermind of the bomb plot.

The police also said that another bomber Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed pursued his studies in the UK before doing postgraduate study in Melbourne.

