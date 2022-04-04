The ministers, except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have reportedly signed a general letter consenting to resign, and paving the way for a new cabinet to be formed.

Cabinet ministers of the Sri Lankan government, except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have decided to resign en masse amid the worsening economic situation in the country, reported Daily Mirror. As per the report, the ministers have signed a general letter consenting to resign, and paving the way for a new cabinet to be formed.

According to reports, the general letter has been handed over to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa who will hand it over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The development has been confirmed by MP Dinesh Gunawardena, as reported by News Wire.

This comes less than an hour after Namal Rajapaksa, the country’s Sports Minister and son of PM Rajapaksa, resigned from all his portfolios. Namal said in a tweet, “I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of #LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota.”

The island nation is under a state of emergency imposed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in view of a protest that was planned for Sunday to ensure “public security and maintenance of public order.” A social media blackout was also reportedly imposed on Saturday midnight.