Amid the deepening political crisis in Sri Lanka, the speaker of the country on Sunday recognised Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The recent development has come just three days after Wickremesinghe was sacked as the PM by President Maithripala Sirisena and instated former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister of the country. Interestingly, this has come while parliament stays suspended after the presidential order.

The political drama came to the fore on late Friday evening when president Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and announced Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. At around 7 pm local time, all the television programmes were interrupted by a live telecast of Rajapaksa’s swearing-in ceremony straight from the capital city of Colombo.

However, Wickremesinghe remained defiant on the order of the president. While speaking to media, he said that he is still the Prime Minister and will continue to function as one. Wickremesinghe also continues to occupy Temple Trees, the lavish prime ministerial official residence.

After Wickremesinghe refused to accept the new presidential order, Rajapaksa strongmen took control of the state-owned media outlets and forced at least two of them to go off the air for attempting to broadcast Wickremesinghe’s statements. Moreover, army personnel have been deployed at various government institutions by Sirisena-backed Rajapaksa.

As per the Sri Lankan constitution, the president cannot sack the prime minister unless the PM has lost the confidence of the 225- seat national assembly. When Wickremesinghe, whose United National party holds majority seats in the national assembly, called for an emergency vote, president Sirisena swiftly acted upon it and suspended the parliament till mid-November.

