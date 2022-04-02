The decision comes after a demonstration outside the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday turned violent and several people got injured in clashes between protesters and the police.

The Sri Lankan government has imposed public emergency in view of the ongoing protests against the worsening economic crisis in the island nation. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday issued a gazette declaring a public emergency in the island nation. The decision comes after a demonstration outside the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday turned violent and several people got injured in clashes between the protesters and police. A bus attached to the Sri Lankan army was also torched during the demonstrations.

The gazette by President Rajapaksa has been issued considering the existing situation in the country and in the interest of public security, reported Daily Mirror. The report by Daily Mirror further said that the decision was also taken considering protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

The island nation has been facing a terrible economic crisis due to the collapse of its tourism sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This, coupled with a national debt that has reached 101% of its GDP, has crippled the Sri Lankan economy. The Sri Lankan currency has seen a devaluation by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.