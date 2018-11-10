Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena dissolves parliament: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday, November 9, dissolved the Parliament and called for a snap election on January 5, after his political front failed to garner a majority needed for its controversial prime minister Mahinda Rajapakse. The dissolution comes following the unprecedented political turmoil after Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister, replacing him by Rajapakse.

While the President’s legal team has invoked Article 33(2) c of the Constitution, which gives power to the President to prorogue, summon and dissolve Parliament

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena dissolves parliament: The political turmoil in Sri Lanka deepened on Friday, November 9, after President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved the Parliament, calling for early elections in the country on January 5, almost 2 years ahead of schedule. Sirisena signed an official order dismissing Sri Lanka’s 225-member assembly after his party lost to prove strength in support of ex-president Mahinda Rajapakse. The dissolution comes following the unprecedented political turmoil after Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister, replacing him by Rajapakse.

Following the unprecedented decision, Wickremesinghe refused to accept the move and sought a vote in the Parliament to prove his majority, however, Parliament was suspended and was scheduled to reconvene, it was dissolved on Friday by Sirisena. To this, Wickremesinghe said he would certainly challenge the decision in the court and the party would move an impeachment motion against the President saying, he is a threat to the democratic tradition of Sri Lanka.

He also pointed out that he clearly rejects the dissolution of the Parliament, citing the Constitutional validity of the move, which does not allow the President to dissolve the House within four-and-a-half years of rule under the 19th Amendment to Sri Lanka.

While the President’s legal team has invoked Article 33(2) c of the Constitution, which gives power to the President to prorogue, summon and dissolve Parliament.

The move was welcomed by Rajapaksa, who wrote on Twitter, that general election will truly establish the will of the people of Sri Lanka and proceed for a stable country.

On the other hand, Shreen Saroor, a human rights activist, who has very actively protested against Sirisena’s move, called the dissolution “yet another unconstitutional move”.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More