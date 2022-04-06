From 30 April, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken steps to temporarily close its embassies in the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Iraq, and the Consulate General in the Commonwealth of Australia

With effect from 30 April, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken steps to temporarily close its embassies in the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Iraq, and the Consulate General in the Commonwealth of Australia.

The decision follows a recent Cabinet of Ministers decision.

It comes amid Sri Lanka’s present economic crisis and foreign currency limits, which have sparked nationwide protests and mass resignations from the country’s administration.

Following the closure of the two resident missions, the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Stockholm will be concurrently accredited to Norway, and the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Abu Dhabi will be concurrently accredited to Iraq.

As a result of the new accreditation and the respective Honorary Consulates of Sri Lanka in Norway, Oslo, and Australia, the ministry has assured that it will take appropriate measures to address all consular-related matters of Sri Lankan citizens residing in Norway, Iraq, and within the consular jurisdiction of Sydney.