Sri Lankan Navy Apprehends Four Fishermen From Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram

At least four fishermen, who were from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday. The navy team arrived in the sea area and seized the motorboat IND-TN-10-MM-1072 owned by M Muniyasamy from Rameswaram and the four fishermen while they were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, news agency ANI reported.

The four fishermen have been identified as Thangaraj (40), T. Lingam (59), Selvam (50) and Irulandi (50) from Veppangulam. All of them belong to Rameswaram and were detained for fishing across the border. They are being taken to the Mannar Navy camp for the interrogation process.

Speaking with ANI, the sea worker’s union state secretary, CR Senthilvel, said, “Our 4 fishermen from Rameshwaram who went for fishing were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, and even one of their boat were captured. Our fishermen were fishing in the Indian borders near Dhanushkodi. The question is whether our Indian Military is doing security work in this region. Our Indian Navy failed to protect our fishermen. Indian government is simply watching the arrest of our fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, which too coming into our borders. This has been usual. These regional fishermen’s livelihoods were hugely affected. Indian government should interfere in this.”

A similar incident occurred in July 13, when seven Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly fishing across the maritime border between the two countries, Rameswaram Fishermen Association said.

As per the association, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the crew of the fishing boat ‘IND-TN-10-MM-746’, belonging to V Isaac Paul of Rameswaram’s Thangachimadam, on charges of crossing the international maritime boundary.

According to the Association, a total of 456 fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after obtaining permits from the Rameswaram fishing port.

