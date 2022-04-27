Rajapaksa has now decided to establish an all-party government with the political parties represented in Parliament in principle

Responding to the protests against the government, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has now decided to establish an all-party government with the political parties represented in Parliament in principle.

He delivered this message today, to the leaders of political parties aligned with the Sri Lankan government. According to Xinhua News Agency, Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that the structure, tenure, and portfolios of this all-party administration must be agreed upon after consultations.

Rajapaksa stated that the proposed all-party government would be formed when the Prime Minister and Cabinet resign.

Following this, he has invited the heads of the ruling coalition’s political parties to a meeting on Friday.

Sri Lanka is in the midst of an economic crisis, with a foreign debt of USD 51 billion.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, the country is on the verge of a “humanitarian disaster,” as its financial problems worsen, with soaring food prices and the country’s coffers running empty.

Several members of the ruling coalition’s political parties, as well as religious leaders, have asked Sri Lanka’s president to form an all-party administration to find a way out of the country’s economic and political crises.