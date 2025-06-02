Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital

A stabbing attack at the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night has reportedly sent 11 people to the hospital.

A stabbing attack at the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night sent 11 people to the hospital, The Associated Press reported, quoting the Salem Police. A man is currently in custody following the incident.

Police were called to the shelter at approximately 7:15 p.m., Angela Hedrick, a spokesperson for the Salem Police Department, told AP, adding that the victims sustained “varying types of injuries,” but their current medical status remains unknown.

Craig Smith, Executive Director of the Union Gospel Mission, told NBC News that the attacker was a recent arrival, having spent the previous night at the shelter. The man was preparing to check in for a second night when a fight broke out.

“Something … set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith said, according to AP.

The confrontation happened just before the man was to hand over his belongings to the staff, the report said. At least one staff member working the check-in desk was among those injured in the attack, Smith reportedly said.

The Union Gospel Mission provides nightly refuge to up to 150 homeless men, according to its website.

