Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital

Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital

A stabbing attack at the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night has reportedly sent 11 people to the hospital.

Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital

A stabbing attack at the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night has sent 11 people to the hospital.


A stabbing attack at the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night sent 11 people to the hospital, The Associated Press reported, quoting the Salem Police. A man is currently in custody following the incident.

Police were called to the shelter at approximately 7:15 p.m., Angela Hedrick, a spokesperson for the Salem Police Department, told AP, adding that the victims sustained “varying types of injuries,” but their current medical status remains unknown.

Craig Smith, Executive Director of the Union Gospel Mission, told NBC News that the attacker was a recent arrival, having spent the previous night at the shelter. The man was preparing to check in for a second night when a fight broke out.

“Something … set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith said, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The confrontation happened just before the man was to hand over his belongings to the staff, the report said. At least one staff member working the check-in desk was among those injured in the attack, Smith reportedly said.

The Union Gospel Mission provides nightly refuge to up to 150 homeless men, according to its website.

ALSO READ: EU to Push for US Tariff Cuts Amid Threat of Steel and Aluminium Duty Hike

Filed under

Oregon Stabbing Union Gospel Mission US crime news US mass stabbing

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From...
newsx

Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances
The second round of peace

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report
newsx

MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match
A stabbing attack at the

Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter in US Sends 11 to Hospital
India Doubles Operational

India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From...

Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances

Khurshid Questions People Back Home Calculating Political Allegiances

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul End After Just One Hour: Report

MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM

India Doubles Operational Airports Since 2014, PM Modi Highlights At IATA AGM

Entertainment

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed Blockbuster from April 2026

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth