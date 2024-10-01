Stabbing Attack at Shanghai Walmart Leaves 3 Dead, 15 Injured

The attack occurred at the Ludu International Commercial Plaza, a shopping center in Songjiang, which is home to several universities and a dense population.

A violent stabbing spree in a Shanghai Walmart resulted in the deaths of three people and left 15 others injured on Monday night. The tragic event unfolded inside a shopping mall located in the Songjiang district, a bustling area in the southwestern part of the city.

Local authorities quickly arrested the suspect, a 37-year-old man identified only by his surname, Lin. Police reports indicate that Lin traveled to Shanghai to “vent his anger over a personal financial dispute.” The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Details of the Incident

The attack occurred at the Ludu International Commercial Plaza, a shopping center in Songjiang, which is home to several universities and a dense population. According to authorities, the three victims succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The other 15 injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries.

One witness, Mr. Shi, who operates a jewelry store on the mall’s ground floor, described the scene as chaotic. “There was blood everywhere,” he told reporters. Mr. Shi recounted seeing firefighters and SWAT officers rushing into the mall, urging everyone to evacuate. “People were running in panic; it was terrifying,” he said, adding that he narrowly escaped harm.

The supermarket resumed operations the following day with heightened security measures in place. However, discussions about the incident appear to have been censored on Chinese social media platforms, limiting public discourse about the attack.

MUST READ: Israeli Military Launches Limited Ground Operation Against Hezbollah

A Series of Knife Attacks in China

Though China strictly prohibits the possession of firearms, the country has witnessed several high-profile knife attacks in recent months. In June, four American college instructors were stabbed in Jilin, and in May, a man attacked a hospital in Yunnan, killing two people and injuring 21 others. Additionally, a 10-year-old Japanese student was fatally stabbed near his school in southern China just last month.

These incidents have raised concerns over public safety, particularly in densely populated areas like shopping centers and schools. As the investigation into the Shanghai Walmart stabbing continues, the community remains shaken by this senseless act of violence.