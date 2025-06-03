Home
  Stabbing Attack In Oregon Homeless Shelter Leaves 11 Injured; Accused Arrested

Stabbing Attack In Oregon Homeless Shelter Leaves 11 Injured; Accused Arrested

Five people were still in the hospital on Monday with serious injuries following a violent stabbing at a homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, over the weekend. Police have not yet revealed a motive for the attack, but they said there is no indication that the violence was aimed specifically at homeless individuals.

Stabbing Attack In Oregon Homeless Shelter Leaves 11 Injured; Accused Arrested

Five people were still in the hospital on Monday with serious injuries following a violent stabbing at a homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon


Five people were still in the hospital on Monday with serious injuries following a violent stabbing at a homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon over the weekend. Police have not yet revealed a motive for the attack, but they said there is no indication that the violence was aimed specifically at homeless individuals.

The incident, which unfolded late Sunday night, left residents, staff, and the wider community in shock.

Two Staff Members Among Those Hurt

Craig Smith, the executive director of the shelter, shared an emotional statement online, confirming that two of the injured victims are staff members.

“As you can imagine, our guests and staff are shaken up and grieving,” Smith said. “Already we are in conversation and meetings with staff and guests to discuss safety improvements, to the best of our ability, moving forward.”

The shelter provides overnight refuge to up to 150 men each night, according to its website.

The Suspect’s Journey to Salem

According to detectives with the Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect — identified as Williams — had been traveling by bus from Portland to Deschutes County. For reasons still unclear, he got off the bus in Salem on Saturday. He showed up at the shelter the following evening, just before police were called to the scene.

What happened next was sudden and terrifying.

Witnesses Describe Horror and Chaos

People inside and around the building described the scene as something out of a nightmare.

Bobby Epperly, who was on the second floor of the shelter during the attack, told the Salem Statesman Journal that he looked outside and saw a man “screaming at traffic” while holding a knife.

“It’s like a horror movie,” Epperly said. He said he didn’t realize what had happened inside the shelter until he went downstairs and saw “blood everywhere.”

Outside the building, Alan Humphreys, 67, also witnessed the aftermath.

“It was really serious last night, I mean really serious,” he said. Humphreys said he saw people lying on the ground, “bleeding bad.” He added, “I’m just glad it’s all over with now.”

Community Leaders Respond

The horrifying attack has shaken not just the shelter but the wider Salem community.

Salem Mayor Julie Hoy said the entire situation is still hard to comprehend.

“I’m in disbelief that something like this could happen,” Hoy said. “We are most concerned with those who are still in hospital and for those who were just there. It’s a difficult thing to process.”

Police Continue Investigation

Authorities have not said whether Williams had any prior connection to the shelter or any of the victims. They are still investigating what led up to the stabbings, and they have yet to file formal charges or release more information about the suspect’s background.

Police said they do not believe the attack was targeted toward people experiencing homelessness, though the exact motive remains unknown.

Calls for Safety and Support

As the shelter works to recover, its leadership and staff are focusing on emotional healing and strengthening security to protect those who rely on their services. The organization has already begun internal discussions to improve safety procedures in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

With five people still hospitalized and many others traumatized, the path to recovery will be long — but the community is already coming together to support one another.

