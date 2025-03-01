Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London after a dramatic fallout with former President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two exchanged strong words. In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging to stand with the country “for as long as it takes.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelenskyy’s London Visit Following White House Fallout

Zelenskyy’s trip to the UK comes just one day after a heated public confrontation with Trump in the Oval Office. The encounter, which took place in front of the press, saw Trump criticize the Ukrainian president harshly, an event that garnered significant attention. The fallout between Zelenskyy and Trump led the Ukrainian leader to cut short his visit to Washington and head directly to London for discussions with UK officials.

UK Pledges Ongoing Support for Ukraine

During their meeting at 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reassured Zelenskyy that the UK would continue supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. Starmer emphasized that the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains steadfast. The UK has been one of Ukraine’s strongest allies since the invasion by Russia, providing both military aid and diplomatic support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelenskyy’s Upcoming Engagements in London

Zelenskyy is set to meet King Charles III on Sunday, marking a significant moment in UK-Ukrainian relations. Additionally, he will attend the European leaders’ summit in London, where he is expected to discuss further collaboration with European countries in the face of the ongoing war.