Starbucks Ordered To Pay $50 Million To Delivery Driver Severely Burned By Hot Coffee

Starbucks has planned to pay $50 million after a delivery driver was burned when an unsecured hot drink fell from a carrier onto his lap.

A California jury has ordered Starbucks to pay $50 million in damages to a delivery driver who suffered severe burns and nerve damage after a hot beverage spilled on him due to an improperly secured lid.

The incident occurred on February 8, 2020, at a Starbucks drive-through in Los Angeles, where Michael Garcia, the victim, was picking up an order. The lawsuit, filed the same year, accused Starbucks of breaching its duty of care by failing to ensure the safety of its beverages.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Incident Happened

According to court filings, Garcia had been handed a drink carrier with three beverages, but one of the hot drinks was not securely placed, causing it to fall onto his lap. As a result, Garcia suffered third-degree burns, nerve damage, and permanent disfigurement, particularly to his lower body.

His attorney, Michael Parker, described the injuries as “catastrophic” and said Garcia’s quality of life had been irreversibly affected. The legal team argued that Starbucks failed to properly train employees on handling hot beverages, leading to an avoidable accident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starbucks’ Response and Legal Battle

Starbucks has expressed disagreement with the verdict and announced plans to appeal.

“We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. The company defended its safety protocols, claiming it adheres to the highest standards in handling hot drinks.

Before the trial, Starbucks had reportedly offered a settlement of $3 million, later increasing it to $30 million. However, Garcia was willing to settle only if Starbucks issued a public apology and committed to new safety measures—a condition the company refused, leading to the case going to trial.

A Case Similar to McDonald’s 1994 Coffee Lawsuit

The lawsuit has drawn comparisons to the 1994 McDonald’s coffee lawsuit, where Stella Liebeck, a 79-year-old woman, suffered third-degree burns after spilling a 190°F coffee on her lap. She was initially awarded $2.9 million, a case that became one of the most well-known personal injury lawsuits in the U.S.

Like the McDonald’s case, Garcia’s legal team argued that corporate negligence led to preventable harm, emphasizing that large coffee chains must be held accountable for ensuring customer safety.

With Starbucks set to appeal, the case may continue in higher courts, but for now, the jury’s decision sends a strong message about corporate responsibility in food and beverage safety.

ALSO READ: Heartbroken Mom Reveals Son’s Terrifying Disorder: ‘He Eats Walls, Screws, And Even His Own Nappies!’