Starlink In Bangladesh Before India? Muhammad Yunus- Elon Musk Hold Talks On Potential Collaboration

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is in talks with Elon Musk to bring Starlink satellite internet to the country, aiming to bridge the digital divide. The potential partnership could revolutionize connectivity for underserved communities, opening new opportunities in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

Potential Partnership for Digital Expansion

On Friday, Yunus revealed details of his conversation with Musk, expressing optimism about the initiative. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he stated, “Had great meeting with Mr. @elonmusk. We agreed to work together. Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him.”

This followed an earlier post from the Chief Adviser’s official account, which detailed an extensive video discussion between Yunus and Musk on Thursday. The conversation focused on future collaboration and advancing efforts to bring Starlink to Bangladesh.

High-Level Discussion on Impact of Starlink

During the video discussion, Yunus and Musk explored the transformative potential of Starlink’s satellite communications, particularly for Bangladesh’s youth, rural women, and underserved communities. The Chief Adviser emphasized that Starlink’s high-speed, low-cost internet service could bridge the nation’s digital divide, enhancing opportunities in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

Yunus highlighted that integrating Starlink into Bangladesh’s infrastructure would open new doors for millions, connecting them to the global digital economy. “They would become global women and kids and global entrepreneurs,” he said, referring to the pioneering work of Grameen Bank and Grameen Phone in empowering village communities.

Invitation for Musk to Visit Bangladesh

Musk, in response, acknowledged the impact of Grameen Bank’s microfinance model on poverty alleviation. He noted that he had been familiar with the work of Grameen Bank and Grameen Village Phone for many years and believed that technological advancements like Starlink could further drive innovation, financial inclusion, and economic empowerment in Bangladesh.

As part of the discussions, Yunus extended an invitation to Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services. Musk responded positively, stating, “I look forward to it.”

The meeting included several high-ranking officials from both sides. Representing Bangladesh were Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, and Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From SpaceX, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, and Richard Griffiths, Global Engagement Adviser, participated in the talks.

Starlink Connectivity Implications for the Region

The discussions underscored the broader impact of Starlink in improving connectivity beyond urban centers. Yunus noted that expanding internet access could empower Bangladesh’s small and micro-entrepreneurs, allowing them to access global markets and scale their businesses. “This initiative aligns with Bangladesh’s vision for a digitally inclusive future,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Elon Musk during his visit to the United States. Modi’s discussions with Musk covered strengthening collaboration between India and the U.S. in fields such as innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Following their meeting, Modi shared on X, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

