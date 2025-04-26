Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
  Starmer and Zelenskyy Meet in Rome, Agree to Maintain Momentum in Ukraine Peace Talks

Starmer and Zelenskyy Meet in Rome, Agree to Maintain Momentum in Ukraine Peace Talks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome on Saturday and discussed the progress in peace talks.

Starmer and Zelenskyy Meet in Rome, Agree to Maintain Momentum in Ukraine Peace Talks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome on Saturday and discussed the progress in peace talks.


UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome on Saturday and discussed the progress made in peace talks aimed at ending the conflict with Russia, The Guardian reported. The two leaders pledged to work intensively to maintain the positive momentum in the negotiations.

According to a statement from Downing Street, the meeting, which took place during the global gathering for Pope Francis’s funeral at the Vatican, focussed on the “positive progress made in recent days” toward securing “a just and lasting peace” for Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

“They discussed positive progress made in recent days to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”, The Guardian quoted a Downing Street spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson further told the publication that both leaders agreed to “maintain momentum and continue working intensively with international partners to drive forward the next stages of planning.”

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy highlighted that Ukraine upheld a complete ceasefire for 44 days following a proposal from Washington, while Moscow continued its attacks, launching nearly 70 missiles and around 150 attack drones during that time.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “It has been 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire and a halt to strikes. This was a proposal from the United States. And it has been 44 days of Russia continuing to kill our people and evading tough pressure and accountability for its actions. It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening. Nearly 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. And about 150 attack drones.”

The war between Russia and Ukraine resumed with full force this week after a surprise ceasefire over the Easter weekend that both sides accused each other of violating.

