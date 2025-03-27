Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis

State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis

The Trump administration has announced a new financial aid package of $73 million to support Rohingya refugees through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The Trump administration has announced a new financial aid package of $73 million to support Rohingya refugees through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The funding aims to provide vital food and nutrition assistance to over a million displaced individuals, amid growing concerns that aid cuts could exacerbate the plight of the world’s largest stateless population.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This food and nutrition support through @WFP will provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance for more than one million people,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated in a post on X.

“It is important that our international partners engage with sharing the burden with life-saving assistance such as this.”

Concerns Over Funding Cuts and Their Impact

The announcement comes against the backdrop of sweeping reductions in foreign assistance under President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

His administration has prioritized slashing federal spending, leading to the dismantling of key U.S. government programs, including those supporting global humanitarian aid.

Two United Nations agencies had recently warned that a funding shortfall would lead to food ration cuts for Rohingya refugees residing in Bangladesh.

The consequences of such cuts could include rising hunger, restricted access to essential healthcare, and increased crime as refugees struggle to survive.

Since 2017, the United States has been the largest donor to Rohingya refugee aid efforts, contributing nearly $2.4 billion, according to the State Department.

However, the Trump administration’s decision to freeze funds after taking office in January has already led to the closure or reduction of services in at least five hospitals that serve the refugee population.

The Future of U.S. Foreign Aid Under Trump

The administration’s broader moves to cut foreign aid have raised alarm.

Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk have taken steps to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), shifting its remaining functions under the State Department.

This restructuring has resulted in the firing of hundreds of staff and contractors, as well as the termination of billions of dollars in global aid programs that millions rely on.

Despite these changes, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio granted a waiver in February, ensuring that life-saving assistance and essential administrative costs could still be covered where necessary.

The administration official overseeing USAID’s restructuring had reportedly suggested phasing out aid for the Rohingya altogether, according to a recent Reuters report.

The latest funding announcement provides a temporary reprieve, but concerns remain about the long-term sustainability of U.S. assistance to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

ALSO READ: Trump Withdraws Support For Elise Stefanik’s UN Ambassador Nomination

 

Filed under

donald trump Rohingaya Refugees State Department US World Food Programme

newsx

State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis
Outage tracking website D

Elon Musk’s X Down? Thousands In US Report Issues
newsx

Trump Withdraws Support For Elise Stefanik’s UN Ambassador Nomination
Bengaluru was left in sho

Bengaluru: Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase But Husband Arrested In Pune; Was In On The...
Assam Cabinet introduced

Child Care Leave For Single Fathers? Assam Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Including Paddy Support Price,...
A protester dressed as Pi

Pikachu on the Run? Protester in Costume Flees Turkish Demonstration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk’s X Down? Thousands In US Report Issues

Elon Musk’s X Down? Thousands In US Report Issues

Trump Withdraws Support For Elise Stefanik’s UN Ambassador Nomination

Trump Withdraws Support For Elise Stefanik’s UN Ambassador Nomination

Bengaluru: Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase But Husband Arrested In Pune; Was In On The Run?

Bengaluru: Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase But Husband Arrested In Pune; Was In On The...

Child Care Leave For Single Fathers? Assam Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Including Paddy Support Price, and New Medical College

Child Care Leave For Single Fathers? Assam Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Including Paddy Support Price,...

Pikachu on the Run? Protester in Costume Flees Turkish Demonstration

Pikachu on the Run? Protester in Costume Flees Turkish Demonstration

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?