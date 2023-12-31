Citing political motivations, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has labelled the rejection of the nomination papers of many of its election candidates as ‘state terrorism’.PTI’s Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan accuses “forces of status quo” of resorting to underhanded tactics, jeopardising election transparency and national unity. He warns of potential political instability due to “pre-poll rigging.”

Ayub condemned the rejection of PTI candidates’ papers, linking it to the alleged pressure on returning officers (ROs). He claims the ROs’ “software” has been updated to reject PTI candidates on flimsy grounds. Ayub accuses opposition parties, including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, and MQM-Pakistan, of lacking the courage to face PTI in a fair election.”These parties should have the courage to contest against PTI in a free and fair election so that a government emerges as per the will of the people that can steer the country out of its current nightmare,” he said.Ayub also reacted to the arrest of Umar Dar, brother of former PTI leader Usman Dar, calling it an “enforced disappearance.” He connected it to a broader pattern of targeting PTI affiliates. He urged the opposition parties to contest a fair election for a government reflecting the people’s will.

“He is Usman Dar’s brother, who was himself an enforced disappearance until his forced interview was telecast. He is the son of Rehana Dar Sahiba, who has submitted her nomination papers from Sialkot to contest against [PML-N leader] Khawaja Asif,” he added.

PTI’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan called on the Supreme Court to intervene, labelling the state’s interference as “open state terrorism.” He criticised the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner for obstructing the submission of papers and rejecting them on fake grounds.

Gohar Khan, PTI chairman, condemned the alleged harassment of PTI candidates and supporters across the country. He criticised the misuse of authority, calling it a failure of the Election Commission’s constitutional duties. He urged the PTI workers to remain steadfast until the scheduled date for general elections on February 8.The PTI contended that the rejection of nomination papers was part of a broader strategy by opposing parties to impede fair elections. The party’s leadership expressed concern over the state’s interference, urging international attention to what they deem the “murder of democracy” at the hands of the state machinery in Pakistan, Dawn reported.