Thursday, October 31, 2024
Steel Plant Explosion In Central Mexico Kills 12, Injures One

A steel plant explosion in Tlaxcala, Mexico, killed 12 workers and injured one, sparking investigations. Officials say molten steel reacting with water likely caused the deadly blast.

Steel Plant Explosion In Central Mexico Kills 12, Injures One

An explosion at a steel plant in central Mexico’s Tlaxcala state has tragically claimed the lives of 12 workers and left one person injured. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the industrial town of Xaloztoc, located approximately 87 miles (140 kilometers) east of Mexico City. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, but initial reports suggest a dangerous interaction between molten steel and water led to the deadly explosion.

Early Morning Explosion Shakes Xaloztoc Steel Plant

The explosion took place shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from Tlaxcala’s Civil Protection Agency. The intensity of the blast and subsequent fire resulted in extensive damage, taking the lives of 12 workers on-site and injuring another whose condition remains unconfirmed. According to Civil Protection officials, the disaster appears to have been triggered when molten steel came into contact with water, creating a rapid expansion of steam and explosive pressure that led to the fire.

Authorities quickly controlled the blaze, preventing it from spreading further. Rescue and emergency personnel worked tirelessly to search for survivors and secure the site, which remains closed as the investigation unfolds.

Latest world news Mexico Steel Plant Explosion World news
