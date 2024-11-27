Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Steve Bannon Says Elon Musk’s Money Is The Reason Trump Won

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his term, Steve Bannon credits Elon Musk’s financial support and strategic influence as key factors in securing Trump’s victory.

According to Steve Bannon, a long-time GOP strategist and ally of President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk’s substantial financial contributions played a crucial role in securing Trump’s victory as the 47th president of the United States.

Steve Bannon served Trump’s chief strategist previously

Bannon, who served as chief strategist during the first seven months of Trump’s initial administration stated that Musk’s “unflashy” efforts were key to Trump’s success in pivotal swing states. Although Bannon noted that he disagreed with Musk on certain issues, which he did not specify, he emphasized that Musk had earned a place at the table.

Bannon explained, “He wrote a $150 million check for the ground game, which is not glamorous, exactly when we needed it.” He continued, “He brought the money and the professionals. To be blunt, it’s the reason we won.”

Steve Bannon highlights support of other donors

In addition to Musk’s contributions, Bannon highlighted the support of other donors, such as Miriam Adelson, who donated around $100 million to Trump’s campaign, and Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA.

Musk’s recently formed America PAC spent an estimated $200 million to assist in Trump’s election efforts, as reported by the Associated Press. According to campaign finance filings, America PAC raised $130 million from April to mid-October, the majority of which came from Musk. The PAC, also supported by various tech and venture capital leaders, focused on running ads and organizing get-out-the-vote initiatives in crucial battleground states like Nevada and Pennsylvania. However, these efforts were not without controversy, including an ad that made sexist attacks against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and accusations of shady practices in Michigan’s canvassing operations.

Musk to head DOGE

Musk is also set to head a new entity called the Department of Government Efficiency, which exists outside the formal government structure. He will collaborate with billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who previously ran for president, along with Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, as well as federal agencies.

Known as DOGE, after Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, the department aims to slash trillions in government spending and eliminate certain federal agencies. Musk has proposed dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, while Ramaswamy has suggested cutting the IRS, FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Trump and other Republicans are also advocating for the abolition of the Department of Education.

Bannon praised Musk’s efforts, noting, “He’s looking at very fundamental changes we need to make to reorganize the administrative state. Elon’s tackling things that are not glamorous. He’s doing the hard work.” Bannon added, “I think he’s earning the respect of the president.”

Elon Musk GOP strategist President-elect Donald Trump Steve Bannon
