Steve Pepoon, Emmy-Winning ‘Simpsons’ Writer Dies At 68

In addition to his contributions to TV, Pepoon supported aspiring creatives by establishing a scholarship fund for students at Paola High School interested in writing and film.

Steve Pepoon, the Emmy Award-winning writer best known for his work on The Simpsons, has died at the age of 68. Pepoon passed away on May 3 in Paola, Kansas, after a two-year battle with cardiac amyloidosis, a rare heart condition. His wife, Mary Stephenson, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news of his passing was also shared by his family on Facebook, stating, “It is with deep sadness that the family of Steve Pepoon announces his passing on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Steve was a beloved member of our family and was cherished by many friends. He will be greatly missed.” A celebration of life event is being planned, with details to follow.

Career Highlights and Legacy

Born in 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri, Pepoon began his television career in Los Angeles after moving there in 1979. He broke into the industry with a script for Silver Spoons, which aired in January 1986. Soon after, he was hired as a staff writer for the NBC sitcom ALF, contributing to the show for its final three seasons until 1990.

Pepoon’s writing credits extended to hit series like Roseanne and the animated show The Wild Thornberrys, which he co-created. His most iconic work, however, remains the Simpsons episode titled “Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment” (1991). The episode, which tackled themes of morality and ethics, earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program and solidified Pepoon’s place in television history.

Outpouring of Tributes

Following his death, fans and colleagues took to social media to honor the late writer. On platforms like X, users shared memorable clips and quotes from his Emmy-winning episode, lauding his wit, originality, and emotional storytelling.

“Rest in peace. Thank you for bringing hours and hours of entertainment to us,” one fan wrote. Another shared, “It’s been an amazing run since my childhood. You’ll be missed.”

Pepoon’s work continues to resonate with audiences across generations, thanks to his ability to blend humor with heart. His influence on animated television, particularly The Simpsons, remains unparalleled.

