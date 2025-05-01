Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff—a longtime confidant of the president—is under consideration for the national security adviser role.

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz’s resignation follows a March incident in which he accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a private Signal chat involving top national security officials.


Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, is stepping down from his position just weeks after a high-profile communications blunder that drew intense scrutiny within the administration and on Capitol Hill, USA Today reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong is also expected to depart, the source further told the media network.

Amid speculation swirling over Waltz’s replacement, CNN reported that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff—a real estate developer and longtime confidant of the president—is under serious consideration for the national security adviser role. A source familiar with the deliberations, though, told the publication that no final decision has been made yet.

Witkoff has been actively involved in sensitive diplomacy, leading discussions with Russia and Iran on behalf of the administration as Trump seeks progress on key foreign policy issues.

Waltz’s reported departure comes after a Signal chat exposed sensitive discussions on U.S. airstrikes

Waltz’s reported resignation follows a March incident in which he accidentally added The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a private Signal chat involving top national security officials. The group was reportedly discussing U.S. airstrike plans against Yemen’s Houthi militant movement at the time.

According to The Atlantic‘s March 24 exposé, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had shared messages detailing the exact timing of planned strikes by U.S. warplanes and drones. The chat reportedly included other senior officials such as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Vice President JD Vance.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Waltz told Laura Ingraham on Fox News the day the article was published, calling the situation “embarrassing” and taking “full responsibility.” Despite his initial defiance—posting on X that there were “No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS”—Waltz’s position became seemingly untenable as the scandal widened.

President Trump initially defended Waltz, reportedly saying, “He’s not getting fired,” and characterizing the incident as a “mistake.” However, bipartisan outrage grew, particularly after reports of a second Signal chat emerged in which Hegseth allegedly shared sensitive information with his wife and brother. The Atlantic published screenshots earlier this week confirming that Hegseth had detailed strike times and delivery methods in that chat, despite his public denials.

ALSO READ: Trump’s NSA Mike Waltz to Exit US Administration After Signal Chat Controversy

Filed under

Mike Waltz Steve Witkoff. US national security adviser

