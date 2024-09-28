Home
Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre Resigns Amid Bankruptcy & Senate Probe

Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre Resigns Amid Bankruptcy & Senate Probe

Ralph de la Torre, the CEO of Steward Health Care, has announced his resignation effective October 1, following significant controversy regarding his failure to testify before a U.S. Senate panel. This development comes after the Texas-based hospital operator filed for bankruptcy protection in May, a situation that has raised concerns among elected officials, particularly in New England, where several of its hospitals are located.

Background on Steward Health Care’s Challenges

Steward Health Care operates a network of approximately 30 hospitals across the United States. The company has faced increasing scrutiny regarding its financial practices and the impact on patient care. De la Torre’s leadership has been called into question, with Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, stating earlier this month, “Congress will hold Dr. de la Torre accountable for his greed and for the damage he has caused to hospitals and patients throughout America.”

Senate Investigation and Contempt Resolution

The Senate panel has been conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy. Despite receiving a subpoena to appear before the committee, de la Torre failed to show up, leading to further criticism from lawmakers. On Wednesday, the Senate passed a resolution aimed at holding him in criminal contempt for this noncompliance, with the matter now referred to a federal prosecutor for potential legal action.

A spokesperson for de la Torre confirmed his resignation on Saturday, stating that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms.” The spokesperson added that de la Torre “will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population.”

