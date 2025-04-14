Stock Surge After Trump’s Tariff Pause: Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Benefit?

Just days before a Trump-triggered market rally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made up to $315,000 in stock purchases—now raising eyebrows over the timing. Her disclosure has reignited calls to ban congressional trading, as critics question whether lawmakers are playing by different market rules.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican lawmaker known for her active trading record in Congress, invested between $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks just before a market rally triggered by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day partial pause on new tariffs. The timing of her trades—detailed in a recently released financial disclosure—has drawn scrutiny from critics and reignited debates over stock trading by members of Congress.

What the disclosure reveals

According to the disclosure made public on Monday, Greene executed 21 stock purchases on Tuesday and Wednesday, investing in 19 different companies. Notable among them were major players like Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Palantir. Congressional rules only require lawmakers to disclose transactions in broad ranges, with each of Greene’s trades valued between $1,000 and $15,000.

This buying spree occurred just before Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, which sparked a notable rise in stock prices. Trump had earlier hinted at the market shift on social media, declaring it a “great time to buy.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds: Advisor controls investments

In response to inquiries, Greene told Business Insider that she does not personally manage her investment portfolio.

“I signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments,” Greene stated on Friday.

“All of my investments are reported with full transparency,” she added.

However, her office did not respond to follow-up questions on Monday regarding whether Greene had any prior knowledge of Trump’s tariff decision.

Democratic concerns over market manipulation

While no evidence has emerged indicating wrongdoing, Democrats have raised concerns about potential market manipulation, suggesting that Trump and close allies could have profited from inside knowledge.

The disclosure requirements for lawmakers and executive branch officials stipulate that transactions must be reported within 45 days. More information could come to light as further filings are made public.

So far, Greene is the only member of Congress reported to have made stock purchases following the market downturn caused by Trump’s initial “Liberation Day” tariff announcements. Her most recent activity adds to an earlier wave of trades on April 3 and 4, during which she invested up to $285,000 across 17 companies.

A pattern of frequent trading by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene is among the more active stock traders in Congress, a fact that has consistently drawn attention amid broader calls for tighter rules—or even bans—on congressional stock trading.

