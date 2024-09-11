Stolen Churchill Photo ‘The Roaring Lion’ Recovered In Italy: Iconic Portrait Returns Home

A renowned photograph of Winston Churchill, famously captured by Yousuf Karsh in 1941, has been recovered in Italy after it went missing from an Ottawa hotel. The photograph, known as "The Roaring Lion," depicts Churchill just after delivering a wartime address to Canada’s parliament.

A renowned photograph of Winston Churchill, famously captured by Yousuf Karsh in 1941, has been recovered in Italy after it went missing from an Ottawa hotel. The photograph, known as “The Roaring Lion,” depicts Churchill just after delivering a wartime address to Canada’s parliament. Ottawa police announced on Wednesday that the portrait had been located in Genoa, Italy, in the possession of an unsuspecting private buyer who was unaware of its stolen status.

Arrest Made in Connection with Theft

Authorities have also apprehended a 43-year-old man from Powassan, Ontario, in relation to the theft and subsequent illicit sale of the photograph. The man, whose name is protected by a publication ban, faces multiple charges in Canada, including forgery, theft, trafficking, and damage to property. He was arrested on April 25 and appeared in court in Ottawa the following day.

Details of the Iconic Image

The photograph, one of the most iconic portraits of Churchill, shows him on Parliament Hill right after Karsh famously removed a cigar from his mouth. Karsh recounted, “I held out an ashtray, but he would not dispose of it…I waited; he continued to chomp vigorously at his cigar. I waited,” and added, “Then I stepped toward him and, without premeditation, but ever respectfully, I said ‘forgive me sir’ and plucked the cigar from his mouth.” According to Karsh, by the time he returned to his camera, Churchill’s expression was so fierce it seemed he could have devoured him.

The Theft and Recovery

The photograph was discovered to be missing on August 19, 2022, when a staff member at the Château Laurier hotel noticed it had been replaced with a fake. Police believe the theft occurred between December 25, 2021, and January 6, 2022, during strict Covid lockdowns. The stolen photograph was sold through an auction house in London and ended up with a private buyer in Italy, both of whom were unaware of the piece’s stolen nature.

Next Steps for the Artwork

Canadian investigators will travel to Rome later this month to attend a ceremony where the unidentified buyer will formally return the artwork. Upon its return to Ottawa Police custody, the photograph will be readied for its final journey back to the Fairmont Château Laurier, where it will be displayed once again as a significant historical portrait.

As per media reports, this recovery concludes a significant chapter in the search for this valuable piece of history.

