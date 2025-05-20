Home
Stop The Genocide: Demonstrators Distrupts US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Senate Hearing

Protesters on Tuesday (local time) disrupted a Senate hearing of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, voicing strong opposition to Washington's support for Israel amid its ongoing military operations in Gaza, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to Anadolu Agency, two demonstrators were heard shouting, “Stop the genocide,” during Rubio’s hearing.
Rubio was presenting the proposed 2026 State Department budget to the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees when these activists began shouting criticisms of US policy toward Israel, as per Anadolu Agency. Security promptly removed them from the room.
At the same time, a number of demonstrations also took place outside the Senate Committee building before Rubio’s arrival, with activists from the peace and human rights group CODEPINK chanting slogans like “Stop the genocide”, “Sanction Israel”, and “Start feeding the children!”
Senate Committee Chairman Jim Risch had previously issued a stern warning against disruptions, stating that protestors who interrupted proceedings would face arrest and potential bans lasting up to a year.
The protest highlights growing opposition to continued US military aid to Israel.
As per Anadolu Agency, since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 53,500 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and has sparked global calls for a ceasefire.
In response to the conflict, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
Earlier today, the United Nations (UN) was granted approval by Israel to send an additional 93 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip, as reported by Times of Israel, citing a spokesperson from the UN’s humanitarian office and Israeli officials.
Meanwhile, the UN stated that while the first trucks carrying food and other supplies had entered Gaza after an 11-week blockade, the aid is yet to be distributed due to logistical challenges imposed by Israel’s on-ground military operations.
The blockade, which began on March 2, followed Israel’s on-ground military operations “Gideon’s Chariots” in the region launched on May 17.
During a briefing, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, emphasised the urgent need to distribute these supplies, calling the current influx “a drop in the ocean” given the massive humanitarian crisis in the region.
On Monday, acting on the recommendations from the IDF, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet agreed to allow a “basic quantity” of food after the blockade in Gaza that has brought Palestinians to the edge of famine, as reported by Euronews.
Meanwhile, the UK, France, and Canada jointly condemned Israel’s expanded military operations in Gaza.

Marco Rubio

