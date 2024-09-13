Home
Storm Francine Sweeps Through South Of U.S, Causing Heavy Rain

In a startling development, storm Francine swept across the South of U.S on Thursday, causing heavy rainfall & bringing strong winds. 

Thus, resulting in widespread power outages, affecting hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

According to the national hurricane center, although it had downgraded from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical depression while moving northeast over central Mississippi, Francine still produced winds up to 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) and posed a threat of dangerous storm surges.

As per a councilwoman in Jefferson Parish near New Orleans Jennifer Van Vrancken, the flooding as historic, as the drainage system couldn’t manage the volume of water.

Also Read: Vietnam: Hanoi Hit By Severe Flooding As Typhoon Yagi Causes Widespread Devastation

Residents in New Orleans were advised to conserve water due to a major sewage treatment plant failure.

Additionally, the storm left over 400,000 properties without power, and numerous people had to be rescued from floodwaters.

Further, in Lafourche Parish, south of New Orleans, more than 20 individuals, including children, were rescued from rising floodwaters.

Must Read: Typhoon Yagi Hits China’s Hainan, Prompting Widespread Displacement

The French Quarter in New Orleans was under lockdown, with heavy police presence and few pedestrians. The Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor was held at sea until the New Orleans port reopened.

Currently, heavy rain is expected to continue throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida panhandle, with some areas potentially receiving up to 12 inches (30 cm) of rain.

Meanwhile, both Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency to facilitate the allocation of emergency resources and potential aid.

Tags:

New Orleans NewsX South of U.S Storm Francine U.S

