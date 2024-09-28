Storm John Leaves 22 Dead in Mexico as Evacuations and Rescues Continue

Residents across southwestern Mexico are evacuating their homes as the remnants of Hurricane John wreak havoc on the Pacific coastline

Residents across southwestern Mexico are evacuating their homes as the remnants of Hurricane John wreak havoc on the Pacific coastline, resulting in severe floods and landslides. At least 22 fatalities have been reported, prompting urgent rescue efforts in the worst-hit regions.

Guerrero, one of the poorest states in Mexico, has been particularly affected, with local media confirming that 18 people lost their lives due to mudslides that devastated communities. Three additional deaths were reported in Oaxaca, and a young boy tragically drowned in a river in Michoacán state.

Hurricane John’s Path of Destruction

Hurricane John rapidly intensified into a major hurricane on Monday, making landfall in Guerrero. After initially dissipating, it reformed offshore and continued to impact the coastline throughout the week, bringing torrential rain and flooding. By Friday, John had weakened significantly and is no longer classified as an active storm.

Images shared by Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado on social media platform X showed emergency responders conducting rescue operations in Acapulco using boats, jet skis, and helicopters. Meanwhile, residents were seen wading through streets flooded up to waist height, illustrating the dire conditions facing many communities.

Re-establishing Access and Offering Support

Governor Salgado announced on Saturday morning that access to Acapulco’s airport had been restored, facilitating the movement of emergency personnel and supplies. Residents, many with young children, evacuated flooded neighborhoods using dinghies and surfboards, pleading for assistance as they faced a second natural disaster within a year.

Acapulco is still recovering from Hurricane Otis, which struck in October 2023 as a Category 5 storm, resulting in over 50 deaths and causing extensive damage. Reports indicate that the rainfall from John nearly tripled that of Otis, exacerbating the ongoing crisis.

“A lot of water has come down,” resident Jazmin Barrera told UnoTV. “We haven’t seen the sun since Monday. I think this time around has been more devastating.”

Relief Efforts and Continued Threats

Despite the devastation, local authorities are working to set up shelters and distribute food supplies to those affected. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on X that floodwaters in Acapulco are beginning to recede, but heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted across Guerrero and parts of Oaxaca later in the day.

“Shelters and kitchens have been set up, and food supplies are being distributed,” he stated. “Fortunately, the water is now receding, and aid to the victims will continue.”

Climate Change Impact on Hurricanes

Meteorologists warn that rising ocean temperatures are fueling hurricanes, enabling them to gain strength more rapidly and leaving coastal communities with less time to prepare for their impact. As communities in Mexico grapple with the aftermath of Storm John, the ongoing threat posed by increasingly volatile weather patterns highlights the urgent need for resilience and preparedness in the face of climate change.