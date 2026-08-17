LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

US President Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning to Oman as Tehran and Muscat hold talks over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump (Image: AFP)
Donald Trump (Image: AFP)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 18:26 IST

US President Donald Trump has warned Oman against interfering in the US-Iran conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump used strong language while discussing talks between Iran and Oman over the vital waterway.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s*** out of them,” Trump said. The warning comes as the deadline for the 60-day US-Iran ceasefire approaches. The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint amid the wider Middle East conflict.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran, Oman Hold Talks Over Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian diplomats have been holding talks with Omani officials over a possible temporary arrangement for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is crucial for global energy supplies. Any disruption could have wider economic consequences. Trump’s remarks came after he was asked about the parallel discussions between Tehran and Muscat.

He also called on Iran to surrender, saying the country should “put up the white flag of surrender.”

“They’re good poker players, but they’re dying,” Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News journalist Trey Yingst.

Trump also said he was not working under a fixed deadline.

“I have no time schedule,” he said. “I’m not in a hurry…the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking.”

Trump Repeats Iran Nuclear Warning

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the US’ top priority.

“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote. His comments underline the continuing focus on Iran’s nuclear programme as Washington maintains pressure on Tehran.

Trump Talks Gaza And Hamas

Trump also spoke about Gaza during the interview. He said the US has a “different channel with Hamas” and is discussing plans to demilitarise the Gaza Strip.

Trump also said Israel should not be carrying out strikes in Gaza if Hamas has agreed to “ultimately giving up their guns.” His remarks came as Jared Kushner, Board of Peace head Nikolay Mladenov and former British prime minister Tony Blair met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

The talks are aimed at pushing forward the next phase of the US Gaza plan.

Trump Keeps Israel Election Option Open

Trump was also asked about Israel’s elections scheduled for October. He said it would be “more appropriate” for him to stay out of the election. However, he added that he “may endorse somebody.”

The comments come as Trump faces several major foreign policy challenges, with Iran, Gaza and the Strait of Hormuz remaining key issues.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?
Tags: home-hero-pos-2israelOmanstrait of hormuzunited states

RELATED News

“$30,000 Bounty”: Iran Offers Reward To Kill Or Capture US Soldiers, Doubles Payout For Women Amid Regional Escalation

Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36; ‘Nashville’ Star Leaves Behind 11-Year-Old Daughter

‘Big, Bold First Step’: Trump Hails Mecca Pact Between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

11 Dead, Including 3 Children: What Triggered Israel’s Deadliest Lebanon Strikes Since Truce?

LATEST NEWS

Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, India vs Korea Republic: All You Need to Know – Date, Time, Venue, Head-to-Head Record, Path to the Qualifiers, Squads, Live Streaming and More

WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

DPL 2026 Ticket Fraud: Is There Fraud With Ticket Sale? Here’s What We Know

Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More

IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev Eats Bone Marrow After Ian Garry Win, Calls it ‘Just What The Doctor Ordered’ | WATCH Video

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?
Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

QUICK LINKS