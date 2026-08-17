Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

US President Donald Trump has warned Oman against interfering in the US-Iran conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump used strong language while discussing talks between Iran and Oman over the vital waterway.

“If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s*** out of them,” Trump said. The warning comes as the deadline for the 60-day US-Iran ceasefire approaches. The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint amid the wider Middle East conflict.

Iran, Oman Hold Talks Over Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian diplomats have been holding talks with Omani officials over a possible temporary arrangement for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is crucial for global energy supplies. Any disruption could have wider economic consequences. Trump’s remarks came after he was asked about the parallel discussions between Tehran and Muscat.

He also called on Iran to surrender, saying the country should “put up the white flag of surrender.”

“They’re good poker players, but they’re dying,” Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News journalist Trey Yingst.

Trump also said he was not working under a fixed deadline.

“I have no time schedule,” he said. “I’m not in a hurry…the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking.”

Trump Repeats Iran Nuclear Warning

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the US’ top priority.

“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote. His comments underline the continuing focus on Iran’s nuclear programme as Washington maintains pressure on Tehran.

Trump Talks Gaza And Hamas

Trump also spoke about Gaza during the interview. He said the US has a “different channel with Hamas” and is discussing plans to demilitarise the Gaza Strip.

Trump also said Israel should not be carrying out strikes in Gaza if Hamas has agreed to “ultimately giving up their guns.” His remarks came as Jared Kushner, Board of Peace head Nikolay Mladenov and former British prime minister Tony Blair met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

The talks are aimed at pushing forward the next phase of the US Gaza plan.

Trump Keeps Israel Election Option Open

Trump was also asked about Israel’s elections scheduled for October. He said it would be “more appropriate” for him to stay out of the election. However, he added that he “may endorse somebody.”

The comments come as Trump faces several major foreign policy challenges, with Iran, Gaza and the Strait of Hormuz remaining key issues.