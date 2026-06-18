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Home > World News > Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update

Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says the US-Iran agreement will lead to the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update (Image: ANI)
Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 08:07 IST

The signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the Middle East conflict will result in the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said. The agreement will take effect immediately and the first move after the deal should be the reopening of the strategically important waterway, Sharif wrote in a post on X. The statement coincided with worldwide concern about the security of the critical shipping route, which is heavily utilised in international trade of energy.

What Did Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Say?

The accord is an important step towards easing regional tensions and stabilizing the situation, Sharif said. Once the memorandum comes into effect, Iran would ‘instantly reopen’ the Strait of Hormuz, he said, whereas the United States would ‘immediately lift’ its naval restrictions on Iranian ports. One of the world’s most strategic waterways for shipping oil and gas is the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, where much of the world’s trade crosses the narrow waterway. The operations of this have created concerns about energy prices and international trade.

What Is In The 14-Point memorandum of understanding?

The 14-point agreement stipulates an immediate and lasting halt to military activities, including those in Lebanon, along with a commitment to finalize negotiations on a comprehensive deal within a period of 60 days, which may be extended upon mutual agreement. According to the memorandum, the United States will initiate the removal of its naval blockade and associated limitations, while Iran is expected to enable the unhindered passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz at no cost for an initial duration of 60 days.  

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Additionally, the document details plans for a gradual lifting of sanctions, the unblocking of Iranian assets that have been frozen, Treasury exemptions for Iranian oil exports, and a reconstruction and economic development program for Iran supported by the U.S., amounting to at least USD 300 billion.

US-Iran Peace Deal And Strait Of Hormuz

The development follows weeks of diplomatic efforts surrounding the US-Iran conflict, with regional countries closely monitoring the outcome due to its potential impact on security and economic stability. Key markers of whether the deal will bring further easing of tensions are likely to be the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the relaxation of restrictions on Iranian ports. The announcement represents a potential move towards diplomacy, but more discussions and action will need to be taken to see how the deal will impact on regional relations, trade routes and long-term stability in the Middle East.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Watch Video: Trump Says Iran ‘Can Keep Some Ballistic Missiles’ As New Deal Takes Effect

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Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update
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Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update

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Is The Strait Of Hormuz Open? Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shares Key Update
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