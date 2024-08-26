Strategic Talks: EAM Jaishankar Connects With Singapore’s Top Leaders At Roundtable

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, on the sidelines of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, on the sidelines of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. The External Affairs Minister was also accompanied by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Jaishankar said that he valued Shanmugaratnam’s guidance on ways to further advance the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, “Honored to jointly call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Value his guidance on ways to further take forward the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.”

Jaishankar also met with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, and expressed appreciation for Wong’s engagement in the roundtable discussions in Singapore.

In a post on X, he said, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore today morning along with my colleagues Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. We conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Appreciate PM Wong’s continued engagement with the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.”

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President T Raja Kumar in Singapore. The discussion highlighted the strong partnership between India and the FATF, focusing on past collaborations and future strategies.

The Ministry of Finance posted on X, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former FATF President T Raja Kumar in Singapore today. The Union Finance Minister congratulated Raja Kumar for completing a successful tenure as the President of FATF. FM Sitharaman appreciated Raja Kumar for his fair conduct of FATF proceedings during discussions and adoption of India’s Mutual Evaluation Report. They also exchanged views about the future of FATF and India’s role in the FATF.”

As the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) begins on Monday, this meeting underscores the ongoing efforts of both nations to enhance their economic cooperation and address global financial issues collaboratively. The ISMR is expected to foster further dialogue and strategic partnerships between the two countries, focusing on mutual growth and development.

