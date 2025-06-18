Streaming Surpasses Traditional TV, Broadcast In US In Its History

The advancement in broadcasting have evolved to such an extent that the streaming services have officially surpassed the tv, cable broadcasting in the United States. This is claimed by Nielsen’s latest monthly report, The Gauge.

This achievement has signalled how the streaming platforms have eased the flexibility of viewers. Traditional cable claimed 24% of TV viewership, while broadcast trailed further behind at 20%, confirming that viewers are continuing to migrate to digital-first platforms.

In the list of the leaders in Streaming are:

YouTube- 12.5% of all television viewing in May.

Netflix with other streaming services such as Pluto TV, Fox’s Tubi, and The Roku Channel together are accounted for 5.7% of total viewership in the same period.

The Rise From Covid Pandemic

Experts trace much of streaming’s meteoric rise to pandemic-era habits. With households confined during lockdowns, many Americans turned to digital platforms for convenience and variety. Now, even as life returns to normal, those preferences appear to have become permanent.

“This is not just a pandemic bump,” media analyst Jordan Holmes told The Times. “What we’re seeing now is a generational shift in how Americans watch content it’s no longer about channels, but choices.”

Streaming Is The New Broadcast:

The data’s impact will surely lie on the advertisers who will now be rethinking strategies, placing greater focus on digital platforms that offer targeted reach and interactive engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as an opportunity for the surge in online streaming, fundamentally altering how audiences consume entertainment. With lockdowns confining people to their homes, traditional schedules and cable TV gave way to the convenience of on-demand digital content.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ saw a dramatic rise in subscribers, as viewers sought fresh content to fill long hours indoors. Even after restrictions eased, the habit of binge-watching and personalized viewing persisted. This shift in consumption patterns has now solidified streaming as the dominant force in the entertainment industry, reshaping both audience preferences and media strategies worldwide.

