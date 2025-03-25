A strike was observed in Gwadar and other cities in support of Baloch Yakjehti Committee's protests against arrests of its leaders.

In response to the call given by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, a shutter-down strike was observed in Gwadar and other coastal cities of Balochistan on Tuesday to offer support to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s (BYC) recent protests against a police crackdown and arrests of its leaders, Dawn reported.

All businesses, banks, shops and petrol pumps in the city remained shut to protest against the arrests and cases lodged against BYC women leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, Bebo Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch.

The traders association observed a complete shutter-down strike in Ormara, a city 270 kilometres away from Gwadar. Shops remained shut in Pasni, another coastal town at a distance of 142 kilometres from Gwadar, the report stated.

The strike comes a day after the Karachi police detained BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch and several other activists during a protest against recent arrests of BYC leadership.

On Friday, police used tear gas and water cannons and reportedly fired blank shots to disperse BYC protesters, who held a sit-in on Sariab Road against alleged enforced disappearances, including of its leader Bebarg Baloch.

Both BYC and the Balochistan government reported casualties, with the BYC claiming that at least three people had died and 13 others were injured. The police, on the other hand, said around 10 of their personnel sustained injuries, Dawn reported.

The situation further escalated after Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and was booked along with 150 others under terror charges.

In response to BYC’s call, a shutter-down strike was observed in various cities of Balochistan, including Quetta, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Panjgur, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin and Dhadar.

Separately, BPN-M president Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced a long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 against BYC leaders’ arrests.

“I announce a long march from Wadh to Quetta, against the arrest of our daughters and the desecration of our mothers and sisters. I will lead this march myself, and invite all Baloch brothers and sisters, young and old, to join us in this march. This is not just a matter of the arrest of our daughters, it is a question of our national dignity, our honor, and our very existence,” Mengal wrote in a post on X.

“We will not remain silent until our mothers, sisters, and daughters are safe. Our movement is peaceful. We have come out against oppression and injustice. And we will not stop until justice is served. Our march from Wadh to Quetta is not just a journey of steps, but a journey of conscience. He who is silent is also guilty. Now is the time for us to become one voice. Details and next steps will be shared soon,” he added.

میں وڈھ سے کوئٹہ تک ایک لانگ مارچ کا اعلان کرتا ہوں، جو ہماری بیٹیوں کی گرفتاری اور ہماری ماؤں بہنوں کی بے حرمتی کے خلاف ہے۔

میں اس مارچ کی قیادت خود کروں گا، اور تمام بلوچ بھائیوں اور بہنوں، نوجوانوں اور بزرگوں کو دعوت دیتا ہوں کہ اس مارچ میں ہمارے ساتھ شامل ہوں۔ یہ صرف ہماری…

The BYC welcomed BNP’s decision to hold a long march, calling it a “commendable step.” The group said that it stands in full support of every act of public struggle and mass resistance.

“We stand in full support of every act of public struggle and mass resistance. At this critical time, we believe that all political and social forces within Baloch society must embrace the path of collective resistance. Only through a unified movement we can dismantle this colonial system,” the BYC said on X.

“Seeking justice within a structure built on oppression and tyranny only reinforces its foundations. True justice can only be achieved by completely uprooting the system of repression. The defeat of tyranny is possible only through sustained public resistance. The Balochistan National Party’s announcement of a long march is a commendable step, and we respect this decision,” it added.

We stand in full support of every act of public struggle and mass resistance. At this critical time, we believe that all political and social forces within Baloch society must embrace the path of collective resistance. Only through a unified movement we can dismantle this…

In a separate post, the BYC urged activists, academics, artists and human rights organisations to use social media to raise awareness about the alleged atrocities.

“We are reaching out to ask for solidarity from resistance movements across the globe. We ask prominent activists, academics, artists and human rights organisations to use social media to raise awareness about the on-going Baloch genocide in Pakistan. Share, repost and speak out against the Pakistani state’s actions in Balochistan”, it said.