Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Chile, Tremors Reach Santiago

A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Chile on Friday, sending tremors through the Maule region and reaching the capital, Santiago. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles) below the Earth’s surface.

Tremors Were Felt Across Central Chile

The seismic event shook the center of Chile, with the tremors felt as far as Molina and Santiago. The depth of the earthquake, according to EMSC, was deep inside the Earth’s crust; this is why the quake caused damage across the whole region.

Chile, along the “Ring of Fire,” is used to earthquakes. This horse shoe-shaped zone of high geological activity encircles the Pacific Ocean and is responsible for the majority of the world’s earthquakes.

Chile’s Position In ‘Ring Of Fire’

The “Ring of Fire” is known for high seismic activity, accounting for 75% of all active volcanoes on Earth and 90% of all earthquakes on the globe. It stretches from the southern tip of South America, up the North American coast, across the Bering Strait, and descends through Japan and New Zealand. This is one of the hotspots in the geological world.

Seismic Activity In Chile

Chile is located on the Ring of Fire and has experienced many earthquakes in the past. In the last ten years, more than 10,000 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 or higher have been recorded within 300 kilometers of the country. Chile experiences an average of 85 earthquakes per month, or about 1,026 earthquakes per year. The country experiences a significant seismic event every eight hours.

