Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Chile, Tremors Reach Santiago

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Chile on Friday, shaking the Maule region and sending tremors as far as Santiago. The earthquake, occurring at a depth of 100 kilometers, highlights the country's position in the seismically active "Ring of Fire."

Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Chile, Tremors Reach Santiago

A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Chile on Friday, sending tremors through the Maule region and reaching the capital, Santiago. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles) below the Earth’s surface.

Tremors Were Felt Across Central Chile

The seismic event shook the center of Chile, with the tremors felt as far as Molina and Santiago. The depth of the earthquake, according to EMSC, was deep inside the Earth’s crust; this is why the quake caused damage across the whole region.

Chile, along the “Ring of Fire,” is used to earthquakes. This horse shoe-shaped zone of high geological activity encircles the Pacific Ocean and is responsible for the majority of the world’s earthquakes.

Chile’s Position In ‘Ring Of Fire’

The “Ring of Fire” is known for high seismic activity, accounting for 75% of all active volcanoes on Earth and 90% of all earthquakes on the globe. It stretches from the southern tip of South America, up the North American coast, across the Bering Strait, and descends through Japan and New Zealand. This is one of the hotspots in the geological world.

Seismic Activity In Chile

Chile is located on the Ring of Fire and has experienced many earthquakes in the past. In the last ten years, more than 10,000 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 or higher have been recorded within 300 kilometers of the country. Chile experiences an average of 85 earthquakes per month, or about 1,026 earthquakes per year. The country experiences a significant seismic event every eight hours.

ALSO READ | Switzerland Suspends ‘Most Favoured Nation’ Status To India, But Why? Is It Due To SC’s Nestlé Case Ruling?

Filed under

Chile Earthquake earthquake Latest world news World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Switzerland To Tax Dividends Of Indian Entities At 10% Starting January 1

Switzerland To Tax Dividends Of Indian Entities At 10% Starting January 1

Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

Kangana Ranaut Stresses Accountability In Reaction To Allu Arjun’s Arrest

Kangana Ranaut Stresses Accountability In Reaction To Allu Arjun’s Arrest

Switzerland Suspends ‘Most Favoured Nation’ Status To India, But Why? Is It Due To SC’s Nestlé Case Ruling?

Switzerland Suspends ‘Most Favoured Nation’ Status To India, But Why? Is It Due To SC’s...

Trump Asks Biden Administration To ‘Shoot Down’ Drones After White House Declares No Security Threat

Trump Asks Biden Administration To ‘Shoot Down’ Drones After White House Declares No Security Threat

Entertainment

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox