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Home > World News > Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor

Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern Tibet late Thursday, with its epicentre in Nagqu at a depth of 10 km. The high-altitude location lies around 400 km from Lhasa.

7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet at Night (Image: Representative photo)
7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet at Night (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 21:10 IST

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern Tibet late Thursday, shaking a remote high-altitude region in China, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The quake struck at around 10:33 pm local time (1433 GMT), with its epicentre in a county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, CENC reported.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles). The area within 5 kilometres of the epicentre sits at an average elevation of about 4,864 metres, highlighting the region’s extreme altitude.

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Tremors Felt Across the Local Area

CENC said the earthquake was clearly felt in the surrounding area. The epicentre was approximately 400 kilometres from Lhasa, the Tibetan capital. The available report did not provide details of casualties, structural damage or further developments following the earthquake.

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Tibet on October 22, 2026, at 8:42:33 pm IST, according to seismic data. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 30.473° N and longitude 92.964° E.

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Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor
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Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor

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Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor
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