Study Finds Eddie Hall’s ‘Guy Rope’ Muscles Show Unexpected Growth, Key to Extreme Strength

A recent study on Eddie Hall, known as “the Beast” and the world’s strongest man of 2017, has revealed surprising findings about the muscles crucial for heavy lifting. Scientists at Loughborough University’s School of Sport, Exercise, and Health Sciences discovered that Hall’s slender, lesser-known leg muscles—dubbed “guy rope” muscles—are significantly more developed than those of untrained individuals.

The study focused on Hall’s sartorius, gracilis, and semitendinosus muscles, which run from below the knee to the pelvis. These muscles, which are typically less emphasized in strength training, showed up to three times the size in Hall compared to those in individuals who do not engage in strength training. This finding is notable because it highlights the importance of these muscles in stabilizing the pelvis and thigh bone, crucial for extreme lifting feats.

Jonathan Folland, a professor of neuromuscular performance, commented, “These muscles have had very little attention scientifically, so we don’t really know how important they are in different tasks. But to find that they were really very well developed in someone who has spent decades lifting and carrying heavy loads was really interesting. These muscles are clearly more important for lifting and carrying very heavy loads than we previously thought.”

Dr. Tom Balshaw, a lecturer in kinesiology and strength conditioning at Loughborough, suggested that targeted exercises could potentially enhance these muscles independently of more common strength training exercises. This could lead to new insights into optimizing strength training regimens for improved performance.

Eddie Hall, who set a world record with a 500 kg deadlift in 2020, has also achieved impressive feats such as bench-pressing 300 kg and setting a world record of 216 kg on the axle press. His remarkable physical achievements underscore the significance of these lesser-studied muscles in extreme strength sports.

The study highlights the differences between Hall and the general population. For instance, his quadriceps were over double the size of those in untrained individuals and 18% larger than those of elite sprinters. His hamstrings and biceps femoris also demonstrated remarkable growth compared to the average.

The research comes amid a surge in gym use and concerns about the impact of fitness culture on mental health. A recent report from PureGym noted a 42% increase in exercise spending among 16-24-year-olds last year, raising questions about the influence of “gymfluencers” and the pressure to achieve idealized body standards.

In related news, Hall’s extreme physical dimensions were on display when he fought twin TikTok influencers Jamil and Jamel Neffati at the “World Freak Fight League” event in Blackburn. With each Neffati weighing less than half of Hall, his victory was expected.

The study not only underscores Hall’s extraordinary physical capabilities but also opens the door to a new understanding of muscle development and strength training.

