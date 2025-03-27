Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • At Least 6 Feared Dead As Submarine Sinks In Red Sea: Report

At Least 6 Feared Dead As Submarine Sinks In Red Sea: Report

At least six people are feared dead and nine others have been injured after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada in Red Sea.

At least six people are feared dead and nine others have been injured after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada in the Egyptian Red Sea early on Thursday, BBC reported. Confirming the incident, local sources told the publication that the vessel, known as “Sindbad,” was carrying around 40 passengers at the time of the accident.

According to the British broadcaster, the submarine sank near the harbour in Hurghada, a popular tourist destination. While 29 people were rescued from the sinking submarine, authorities reported that at least six passengers remained unaccounted for. Among the injured, four are said to be in critical condition and have been transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Sindbad submarine, which has been in operation for several years, is one of the few recreational submarines in the world. According to the company’s website, it is one of only 14 such submarines globally and is known for taking tourists 25 meters (82 feet) below the surface to explore coral reefs and marine life in the Red Sea. The submarine features 44 passenger seats, including two pilots’ seats, and a large round viewing window for each passenger to enjoy the underwater scenery.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the sinking, and more details are awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Egyptian Red Sea Hurghada Submarine Sinks In Red Sea

OpenAI's GPT-4 has introd

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime...
newsx

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 
newsx

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder
newsx

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process
BMW expressed concerns ab

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car...
newsx

O Panneerselvam Welcomes AIADMK-BJP Talks; EPS Meets Amit Shah – Will Alliance Help Or Hurt...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime...

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car Tariffs

BMW Urges EU And US to Reach Deal to Prevent Trade Conflict Over New Car...

Entertainment

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

‘Veera Theera Sooran’ To Hit Screens At 6 PM Today After Court Lifts Ban

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Escoffier’s Signature Weapon Details In Version 5.6

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?