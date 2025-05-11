‘Substantial Progress’: US, China Close in on Trade Deal After Trump Tariffs

The United States and China made “substantial progress” during high-stakes trade negotiations in Geneva this weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Sunday, raising hopes of a potential breakthrough.

The U.S. has made “substantial progress” in high-level trade deal talks with China over the weekend, signaling a likely breakthrough in negotiations that could have far-reaching consequences for the global economy, CNN has reported.

Following two days of discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Sunday that the meetings were “productive” and had yielded promising results. “I’m happy to report that we’ve made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Bessent said in a brief statement.

Tentative Trade Deal Following Sweeping Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who joined Bessent at the talks, suggested that a deal had indeed been reached. The negotiations came just weeks after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping 145% tariffs on most Chinese goods, citing national security concerns.

“The president declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs, and we’re confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us to resolve work toward resolving that national emergency,” Greer said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized the swift resolution of differences between the two economic superpowers.

“It’s important to understand how quickly we were able to come to agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought,” Greer noted.

China-US Trade Deal Details Expected Monday

While full details of the agreement remain under wraps, Bessent indicated that more information would be released Monday morning. CNN has reached out to the Treasury Department for further clarification.

Leading up to the talks, Trump administration officials had set modest expectations, framing the meetings as a preliminary step toward easing tensions. Bessent himself had expressed a goal of de-escalation, as trade relations between the U.S. and China have remained frozen since the implementation of the aggressive tariff policy.

Tough Talks, Constructive Outcome

Greer described the discussions with Chinese negotiators as intense but ultimately positive.

“These are very tough negotiators,” he said. “The group worked very diligently and the last two days were very constructive.”

Bessent and Greer did not take questions from reporters but confirmed that they had briefed President Trump on the developments.

Bessent said the president was “fully informed.”

Trump’s Role and Conditions for Concessions

Ahead of the weekend negotiations, Trump had expressed willingness to reduce the tariff rate to 80%, signaling a potential opening for compromise. In a social media post, he suggested the decision was in Bessent’s hands, stating it was “up to Scott B.”

The White House later clarified that any easing of tariffs would depend on reciprocal concessions from China.

Also Read: Xi’s Moscow Visit and the Sino-Russian Strategic Realignment